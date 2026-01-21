Editor's Review Fresh CCTV footage has emerged showing the chilling moment a Nyeri businessman was shot dead at close range by a police officer in Karatina town.

The deceased, identified as George Gathu, was at his car wash late at night when a disagreement with a mechanic escalated into a fatal confrontation.

The mechanic, who previously worked for Gathu, is reported to have duplicated a key to one of Gathu’s vehicles, triggering the dispute.

According to details seen in the footage, Gathu was engaged in a heated discussion with the mechanic, demanding the return of the duplicated key.

The disagreement soon escalated into an altercation, drawing the attention of two police officers who were on patrol in the area.

The CCTV shows that at around 11:10 p.m., the argument intensified after the officers arrived at the scene.

One of the officers, identified as Police Constable Peter Mwangi, is seen physically assaulting Gathu as tensions rose.

The footage further captures the officer pointing his firearm at Gathu in what appears to be a taunting manner before striking him on the thighs with the gun.

File image of Police Constable Peter Mwangi in court

As the situation worsened, Gathu is seen attempting to disengage and walking away from the scene. The officers, however, followed him as they appeared to exchange words.

Moments later, Gathu is seen walking away completely, seemingly trying to leave the confrontation behind.

Seconds later, one of the officers is captured firing a shot at close range, hitting Gathu in the head behind the ear.

He collapsed on the spot as the officers stood nearby.

The incident comes days after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched investigations following the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Utange, Mombasa County.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 6, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said the probe was initiated immediately after the incident and has since reached a critical phase.

"The Independent Policing Oversight Authority launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy on New Year's Eve and wishes to give a status update.

"Following the death of Dennis Ringa Swaleh at Utange-Swale Nguru, Shopping Centre, Kisauni Subcounty in Mombasa County, the investigation launched on January 2, 2026, is at an advanced stage," the statement read.

IPOA explained that it has already gathered substantial evidence and testimonies from those directly and indirectly linked to the incident.

IPOA further noted that investigative work is ongoing, with additional procedural steps planned to strengthen the case.

"Further, more witnesses are set to be interviewed, and some of the evidence collected will be submitted for ballistic examination," the statement further read.