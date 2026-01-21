Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced temporary job opportunities in the commission ahead of the February 26, 2026, by-elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced temporary job opportunities in the commission ahead of the February 26, 2026, by-elections.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 21, IEBC invited interested and qualified candidates to apply for the vacancies.

The positions include support electoral trainers (SETs), presiding and deputy presiding officers and polling/counting clerks.

“The Commission invites qualified applicants to apply for the following temporary positions for the 26thFebByelections: Support Electoral Trainers (SETs), Presiding and Deputy Presiding Officers and Polling/Counting Clerks,” read part of the notice.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online via the IEBC portal: https://jobs.iebc.or.ke.

The deadline for submitting the applications is Monday, January 26, 2026.

The notice comes weeks after IEBC announced it would conduct four by-elections on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The commission will conduct by-elections for the Member of the National Assembly for Isiolo South Constituency and for Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in Muminji and Evurore wards in Embu County, as well as West Kabras Ward in Kakamega County.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Articles 88 (4), 101(4), 103 (1) (a) and (d), 177(1) (a) and 193 of the Constitution, section 11 of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, Cap. 7C, sections 38, 39 (1) and (1A) and (1B) of the Elections Act, 2011 and Regulations 3 and 4 of the Elections (General) Regulations, 2012, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission appoints the Returning and Deputy Returning Officers named in the 8th Column of the Schedule for purposes of conducting the by-elections scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th February, 2026,” IEBC said in a notice on December 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, the IEBC will undertake the registration of candidates for the February 26 mini-polls on Thursday, January 22, and Friday, January 23, 2026.

The nomination venue for Isiolo South Constituency will be Garbatulla High School, while candidates in West Kabras Ward will be nominated at the Malava Friends Church Hall.

In Embu County, nominations for Evurore and Muminji wards will take place at the IEBC Mbeere North Constituency Office.