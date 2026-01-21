Editor's Review President William Ruto has moved to clarify the government’s position on the continued importation and sale of second-hand clothes.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 20, Ruto noted that his administration has no intention of outlawing second-hand clothing, noting its importance to a section of Kenyans.

"We want the government’s policy on second-hand clothing to be clearly understood. Many other countries have banned second-hand clothes, however, the policy of the Kenyan government is that there is a section of Kenyan citizens who use second-hand clothing in Kenya," he said.

Ruto said his administration is committed to striking a fair balance between promoting the local textile industry and protecting access to affordable clothing for low-income earners.

"For that reason, we must maintain a balance between the market for new clothing and the market for second-hand clothing. So we will continue to respect that balance, and the policy of Kenya is not going to change," he added.

File image of second-hand clothes on display

Elsewhere, Ruto has pledged new interventions to secure and modernise Gikomba Market following a meeting with traders.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 21, Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, who led a large delegation of traders to State House, said Ruto responded with clear timelines and directives aimed at protecting traders’ livelihoods and improving working conditions at the market.

"Yesterday, I led a delegation of about 250 traders from Gikomba Market in Pumwani to meet President William Ruto at State House. The group included chairpersons from all market sectors, as well as representatives from the Mitumba Consortium Association of Kenya - the leading second-hand clothing traders in Kenya and East Africa led Teresa Wairimu," he said.

Hassan explained that the traders presented their concerns and challenges, and that Ruto issued firm instructions to secure the market’s land ownership.

"They presented their concerns and the main challenges they are facing, and the President responded positively with clear directives: he directed the Ministry of Lands and National Lands Commission (NLC) to issue a title deed for the market within 90 days to protect it from land grabbers and speculators," he added.

Hassan further stated that Ruto committed to a comprehensive rebuild of the open-air market to improve infrastructure and working conditions.

"He also committed to rebuild the open-air market with paved cabro surfaces, proper roofing, better drainage, and lighting, which should create more opportunities for the thousands of people who work there daily," he continued.

Hassan added that Ruto gave a strict deadline for the completion of the new multi-storey market along Quarry Road.

He also revealed that the President addressed healthcare needs in the area by pledging support for a new public hospital and directing the county government to staff it.

"He instructed that the new seven-story Gikomba Quarry Road market be completed in 60 days and allow traders to move in thereafter.

"The President also announced that the government will fully equip the new Pumwani Level 3 Hospital in Majengo, and he directed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to hire the needed doctors, nurses, and other health staff so the facility can open its doors soon," he further said.

Hassan concluded by noting that Ruto urged the Nairobi County Government to fast-track the opening of a critical emergency facility near the market.

He also asked the Governor Johnson Sakaja to accelerate the opening of the new Gikomba fire station.