The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has relocated three young Rothschild’s giraffes from Soysambu Conservancy in Naivasha, Nakuru County, to the Giraffe Centre in Karen, Nairobi.

In an update on Wednesday, January 21, KWS explained that the three giraffes were moved to strengthen genetic diversity, preventing inbreeding, and ensure the long-term survival of the endangered Nubian giraffe population.

“Kenya Wildlife Service successfully completed the translocation of three young Rothschild giraffes from Soysambu Conservancy, Naivasha, to the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi.

“Aged between 2–3 years, the giraffes were relocated to strengthen genetic diversity, prevent inbreeding, and secure the long-term sustainability of the Nubian giraffe population through continued breeding,” KWS stated.

The carefully planned operation was carried out through close collaboration between KWS, the Giraffe Centre, and Soysambu Conservancy.

File image of Rothschild giraffes at the Giraffe Center in Karen, Nairobi.

“This milestone conservation effort, implemented through strong collaboration between Kenya Wildlife Service, the Giraffe Center, and Soysambu Conservancy, emphasizes the power of partnerships in safeguarding biodiversity, supporting conservation-based tourism, and strengthening Kenya’s wildlife economy today and for generations to come,” KWS added.

The Rothschild’s giraffes are an ecotype of the Nubian giraffe, which is one of the most endangered distinct populations of giraffe.

The Rothschild’s giraffes are distinguished from other giraffes by their lighter coat color and lack of markings on their lower legs.

This comes months after KWS relocated a problematic bull elephant from Meru County to Tsavo East National Park in an effort to address human-wildlife conflict.

In a statement on October 6, KWS confirmed that the elephant was captured in Kithoka Village near Imenti Forest after repeatedly breaching electric fences and raiding farms.

Following its capture, the animal was then transported over 400 kilometers away to its new home in Tsavo East.

"Recently, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Veterinary and Capture Unit successfully relocated a troublesome bull elephant from Kithoka Village near Imenti Forest, Meru County, to Tsavo East National Park - over 400 kilometers away. The elephant had become adept at breaching electric fences and raiding crops, posing a threat to local livelihoods," the statement read.

KWS noted that the relocation was necessary not only to protect the community but also to prevent the elephant from influencing others in the herd.

"Known for their intelligence and strong memory, elephants can pass on learned behaviour. This relocation prevented the bull from teaching others his fence-breaking tactics and ensured his well-being in the vast 13,700-square-kilometer expanse of Tsavo East," KWS stated.