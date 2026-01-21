Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced plans to conduct repeat party elections in select polling centres across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 21, the ruling party said the exercise will cover 42 counties and will be conducted in two separate phases.

UDA also announced the opening of registration for aspiring candidates seeking various positions for the Polling Center Congress on its website.

"The UDA party will conduct repeat elections in select polling centers across 42 counties: Phase III elections on March 7, 2026, and Phase II elections on March 28, 2026. Registration for aspiring candidates seeking various positions for the Polling Center Congress begins today on the party website," the statement read.

UDA further announced that it will convene a Special National Governing Council meeting on Monday, January 26, at State House, bringing together all elected and nominated UDA leaders.

According to the statement, the NGC will be chaired by President William Samoei Ruto in his capacity as Party Leader.

"Consequently, the party will hold a Special National Governing Council (NGC) meeting on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 8:00 AM at State House, Nairobi.

"The NGC brings together all UDA elected leaders (Governors, Deputy Governors, Senators, Members of the National Assembly, Women Representatives, Representatives to the EALA, and MCAs) and nominated leaders. The meeting will be chaired by the Party Leader and President, William Samoei Ruto," the statement added.

On the 2027 General Elections, UDA said its National Steering Committee has resolved to establish a 'UDA Aspirants Forum' to accommodate the growing number of individuals seeking to vie for elective positions.

"In preparation for the 2027 General Elections, the National Steering Committee (NSC) has resolved to establish a "UDA Aspirants Forum" to meet the high demand of individuals seeking to vie for elective positions.

"To this end, the Party will open a portal for aspirant registration today. The inaugural aspirants' forum meeting is scheduled for February 4, 2026, at 8:00 AM at State House, Nairobi. A corresponding notice will be issued later," the statement concluded.

This comes days after UDA confirmed that Ruto has been mandated to spearhead structured negotiations with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 14, the UDA said the National Executive Committee acknowledged ODM’s initiative to formalize talks aimed at strengthening the Kenya Kwanza Coalition ahead of the polls.

"The NEC noted the decision of the ODM Party Central Management Committee to initiate structured negotiations with the UDA Party, in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, to strengthen the ongoing political partnership and negotiate a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 general elections," the statement read.

The NEC further confirmed that Ruto has been given the responsibility to establish the framework for these discussions.

"The NEC mandated the UDA Party Leader to establish mechanisms for structured engagement with the ODM party to achieve the desired outcome," the statement added.

The UDA also highlighted the achievements of the ongoing partnership between the two parties, which have laid the groundwork for closer cooperation in the run-up to the elections.

"The NEC discussed the ongoing political partnership between the UDA party and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, whose partnership has resulted in the adoption of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report of 2024, which report has already been tabled in the two houses of parliament for implementation of the legislative aspects; the establishment of the broad-based administration which has incorporated members of the ODM party into various responsibilities in government; the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the 10-point agenda and the subsequent establishment of a bipartisan implementation committee thereof; and the consensus for mutual and reciprocal support for UDA and ODM candidates respectively, which consensus resulted in the two parties winning all the Senate and National Assembly seats that were contested in the by-elections held on 27th November 2025," the statement further read.