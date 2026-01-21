Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in six counties on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in six counties on Thursday, January 22.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 21, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate planned maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, parts of South B will be affected, including the whole of Mpweke Lane and sections of Kapiti Road.

The outage is scheduled to run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Nyandarua County will experience a longer list of affected areas, with power set to be switched off from 9.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. in Engineer, Ndunyu Njeru and Njambini.

Areas to be impacted include the whole of Engineer, Murungaru, Turasha Memo, Kirathimo, Chuma, Thindi, Munyaka and the entire Njambini area.

Other affected areas are Sasumua Dam, Soilo, Kinamba, Yanga, Ndinda, Karima Girls and NYS Naivasha, as well as surrounding customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, the outage will affect Kipkenyo Simat between 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m.

Customers in Kipkenyo Primary, Eldowas Sewage, Liberty School, Tuiyo, St. Theresa of Avilla, Lemook Soko and adjacent areas will be without power during the maintenance period.

Nandi County residents in Kapkagaron, Kilibwoni and Tulon Quarry will also be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas listed for the interruption include Kapkagaron, Centre Kwanza, Kilibwoni, Tulon Quarry and neighbouring customers.

In Nyeri County, parts of Solio Ranch and the Solio Water Pump area will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Affected locations include Solio Ranch, Solio Water Pump, Solio Lodge, Solio Cattle Dip, Solio Village and adjacent customers.

Kirinyaga County will also face outages in Makutano, Mutithi and Mwea from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Nice Rice Millers, Anmatr Millers, Mutithi, Pi Mwea, Kamweli, Makutano, Winpride, Kirwara, Makawani, Kikumini, Gitaraka, Karaba, Wango, Kaseve, Bonzuki and Ndidiriku.

Kiumbu, Kyasuni, Musingine, Gatuiri, Kwihota, Makongeni, Nthingine, Riakanau, Ciagini, Iria Itune and surrounding customers will also be affected.