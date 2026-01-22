Editor's Review Junet acknowledged that politics remains fluid and unpredictable.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has ruled out any possibility of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) engaging with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Democratic Change Party (DCP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, the outspoken legislator dismissed the idea of coalition talks with Gachagua, citing the impeached deputy president's divisive rhetoric and tribal politics as a major barrier to any political cooperation.

"No, no, the DCP, we can't discuss anything with them. Can you discuss anything with Gachagua?" Junet asked. "He's the only impeached deputy president in Africa."

The National Assembly Minority Leader accused Gachagua of perpetuating tribalism and dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines, pointing to his controversial statements about communities and political shareholding.

"Because what that guy says and talks, you know, he's talking about my community, that community, this community, shares. These ones have shares. These ones should leave Kenya. These ones are Ugandans. He's always talking about communities and dividing Kenyans," Junet said. "How can we discuss anything with such a person?"

Despite shutting the door on Gachagua, Junet acknowledged that politics remains fluid and unpredictable, leaving room for other political arrangements ahead of the 2027 polls.

"Politics is the art of the unknown. Anything can happen in politics. Friends are foes tomorrow, foes are friends tomorrow. It's normal in politics," he stated.

When pressed on whether ODM would support President William Ruto in 2027 following their current working relationship, Junet remained non-committal, saying negotiations are still ongoing.

"We have not reached there. We are now starting the process of discussing that. Let me not put the cart before the horse," he said. "If the negotiations and talks go well, then definitely we will support him. If they don't go well, then we have options."

Addressing questions about backing Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka; who supported ODM leader Raila Odinga in three consecutive presidential elections, Junet praised Kalonzo's loyalty but stopped short of committing ODM's support for his presidential bid.

"He is a good man. Loyal to the core. That's true," Junet acknowledged.

However, he explained that previous coalition arrangements were specific to the elections they contested and ended when those coalitions failed to form government.

"I agree that Kalonzo supported Raila three times. But that support was part of the coalition building we are trying to do now. These parties that came together so that they form government. Unfortunately, they never formed any government," Junet explained.

"So, you know, once you don't form government, coalitions are meant for that specific election that they were participating. So, it ends there."

Junet added that the ball is in Kalonzo's court to actively seek support from ODM and its leadership.

"It is him who should ask for the support. I mean, personally, he didn't ask me to support him," the MP stated.