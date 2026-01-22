Editor's Review The UDA Party has opened registration for party members seeking to contest various elective positions in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, the UDA National Elections Board said the process is tied to the formation of the UDA Aspirants' Forum, which will play a central role in shaping how nominations are conducted, including setting out rules and systems to ensure fairness and transparency.

The online application portal officially went live on Wednesday, January 21.

"The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) hereby invites all qualified and interested Party Members who wish to contest for various elective seats in the 2027 General Election to register as members of the UDA Aspirants' Forum.

"This forum will deliberate and implement the mechanisms to conduct free, fair and transparent nominations of UDA Candidates in the forthcoming general elections," the statement read.

According to UDA, non-refundable registration fees are Ksh2,000 for Member of County Assembly (MCA); Ksh5,000 for Member of National Assembly (MP), Women Representative, and Senator; and Ksh10,000 for Governor.

UDA further announced that all registered aspirants will be invited to attend the UDA Aspirants' Forum meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at State House, Nairobi.

On payment modalities, the party said all fees should be paid either through M-Pesa or directly to its bank account.

For M-Pesa payments, aspirants are required to use Paybill number 888092 and enter their Aspirant’s ID Number as the account number.

Alternatively, payments can be made to the United Democratic Alliance bank account at Equity Bank Limited, Branch: Supreme Center, Account Number 0810280788414.

Elsewhere, earlier Wednesday, UDA announced plans to conduct repeat party elections in select polling centres across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 21, the ruling party said the exercise will cover 42 counties and will be conducted in two separate phases.

UDA also announced the opening of registration for aspiring candidates seeking various positions for the Polling Center Congress on its website.

"The UDA party will conduct repeat elections in select polling centers across 42 counties: Phase III elections on March 7, 2026, and Phase II elections on March 28, 2026. Registration for aspiring candidates seeking various positions for the Polling Center Congress begins today on the party website," the statement read.

UDA further announced that it will convene a Special National Governing Council meeting on Monday, January 26, at State House, bringing together all elected and nominated UDA leaders.

According to the statement, the NGC will be chaired by Ruto in his capacity as Party Leader.

"Consequently, the party will hold a Special National Governing Council (NGC) meeting on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 8:00 AM at State House, Nairobi.

"The NGC brings together all UDA elected leaders (Governors, Deputy Governors, Senators, Members of the National Assembly, Women Representatives, Representatives to the EALA, and MCAs) and nominated leaders. The meeting will be chaired by the Party Leader and President, William Samoei Ruto," the statement added.