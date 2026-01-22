Editor's Review The arrest came after a day of hide-and-seek between the suspects and law enforcement officers.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a husband and wife suspected of being the masterminds behind a Ksh20 million overseas jobs fraud that targeted innocent Kenyans.

According to a statement by Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua on Thursday, January 23, the couple, identified as Mr. Vincent Omondi Oyugi and his wife Rachael Njoki Kariuki, were apprehended following an intensive manhunt by detectives.

The suspects are accused of defrauding Kenyans who were recruited by Zawadi Jobs Abroad Ltd in partnership with Glorivin International, Gig Connect, and Taushi Tours and Travel.

"I wish to commend the DCI for arresting the suspected masterminds behind the defrauding of innocent Kenyans," Mutua stated.

The arrest came after a day of hide-and-seek between the suspects and law enforcement officers. Despite Mutua's press statement the previous day directing the suspects to surrender to police, they initially chose to evade arrest.

"Following a day of hide-and-seek, and despite my press statement yesterday directing them to present themselves to the police after being summoned, the DCI successfully tracked and apprehended Mr. Vincent Omondi Oyugi and his wife, Rachael Njoki Kariuki," the CS revealed.

The Cabinet Secretary confirmed that the couple will now be processed in accordance with the law and assured victims of justice.

"They will now be processed in accordance with the law. I have further requested the DCI to widen the scope of investigations to ensure that all affected youth, including those who received Youth Fund monies, get justice as I had promised," Mutua added.

Mutua reassured Kenyan youth that the legitimate Kazi Majuu Programme continues to operate effectively and that the government remains committed to protecting job seekers from fraudsters.

"I want to assure Kenyan youth that the Kazi Majuu Programme is working and remains firmly on course. My commitment to eradicate rogue agents and unscrupulous individuals who prey on the desperation of our young people is unwavering. This administration is determined to protect and empower the youth with genuine employment opportunities," he stated.

"As I stated yesterday, con artists and rogue agents should know that their days are numbered. Investigations are ongoing, and the law will take its full course," Mutua warned.



The arrests come six months after the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, in collaboration with the Attorney General's Office, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, formed a multi-agency task force to investigate fraud in the overseas employment sector.

According to official documents, the task force has been handling 390 cases under investigation following complaints from job seekers, with 15 files already completed and forwarded to the DPP for scrutiny and approval to charge. Of the 390 cases, 116 involve travel agents.

The investigations revealed that some individuals and companies alleged to have defrauded Kenyans are not registered with the National Employment Authority (NEA) or the Business Registration Service (BRS), which constitutes an offense.

The DCI is specifically investigating funds issued to Zawadi Jobs Abroad Ltd, Briven International, and Taushi Tours and Travel. Summons were issued to Vincent Omondi Oyugi and Rachael Njoki Kariuki, who are alleged to have misappropriated Ksh18 million in Youth Fund monies.