The Ministry of Interior has designated four Magistrates' Courts across the country to specifically handle cases involving possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

In a statement on Thursday, January 23, the Ministry announced that serious drug cases with local or international elements will now be heard at JKIA, Kahawa, Busia, and Mombasa Magistrates' Courts.

"It's official! Four Magistrates' Courts have been designated to handle cases involving possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances," the Ministry stated.

The announcement follows an official gazette notice signed by Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha K. Koome, which formally designated the courts as Special Magistrates' Courts under the Constitution of Kenya and the Judicial Service Act.

According to the gazette notice, the four designated courts are Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Magistrates' Court, Kahawa Magistrates' Court, Mombasa Magistrates' Court, and Busia Magistrates' Court.

File image of Chief Justice Martha Koome.



The Ministry explained that the designation aims to improve efficiency in handling drug-related cases, particularly those linked to airports, ports, borders, and major transit points.

"Together with the Judiciary, we aim to improve efficiency in handling drug-related cases, especially those linked to airports, ports, borders, and major transit points," the statement read.

The move comes as part of President William Ruto's intensified war against drug trafficking and substance abuse in Kenya.

The President has recently announced extensive measures to fight the drug problem threatening the country's national security.

In early January 2026, President Ruto revealed plans to deploy multi-agency border teams at five strategic entry points to disrupt drug trafficking networks and organized crime operations.

The announcement followed a multi-agency meeting chaired by the President to accelerate the implementation of anti-drug measures he had outlined in his New Year's Address.

Additional officers are being deployed to the Anti-Narcotics Unit, with essential training and logistical support to reinforce it.

"To disrupt drug trafficking and organised crime, multi-agency border teams will be deployed at five key entry points," President Ruto had stated.