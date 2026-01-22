Editor's Review The incident occurred as he was en route to attend President William Ruto’s NYOTA Capital Disbursement event at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri has spoken out after being involved in a road accident at Siraji Timau along the Meru-Nanyuki Road on Thursday, January 22.

The incident occurred as he was en route to attend President William Ruto’s NYOTA Capital Disbursement event at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

Rindikiri confirmed that the accident also involved another vehicle that was ferrying Catholic sisters; however, both parties emerged without serious injuries.

He reassured his constituents and the general public that everyone involved was safe and recovering well, while also expressing gratitude for the prayers he has received.

"My team and I appreciate the concern shown following a road incident. We are all safe and doing well. I am also glad to report that those in the other vehicle, which was carrying Catholic sisters, are doing well. Thank you to my constituents and fellow Kenyans for the prayers and goodwill," he said.

File image of Mugambi Rindikiri

This comes days after at least seven people have lost their lives following a tragic road accident involving a trailer and a 14-seater matatu in Kikopey, near Gilgil.

The fatal crash occurred on the afternoon of Monday, January 19, when a trailer reportedly lost control before veering off its lane and colliding head-on with a matatu that was heading in the opposite direction.

The impact was devastating, with the sheer weight and speed of the lorry forcing the PSV off the road.

The trailer eventually came to a stop on top of the matatu, leaving it severely damaged and almost unrecognizable.

Images and video footage from the scene show the extent of the destruction, as the matatu was completely crushed at the roadside.

Several other passengers were injured in the accident and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Earlier in the month, nine people were confirmed dead after being involved in a nasty road accident at Karai area in Naivasha along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident occurred on Monday, January 5, at around 2 am after a Greenline bus collided with a 14-seater matatu belonging to Nanyuki Cabs Sacco.

Preliminary investigations have disclosed that the deceased passengers in the accident include two minors.

Photos of the accident, as seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, showed the matatu with extensive damage to its front end and one side, while the bus was partially wrecked at the front.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross said that several passengers were also injured during the early morning crash.

The injured passengers were taken to Naivasha District Hospital to receive immediate medical care.