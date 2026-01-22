Editor's Review Former Kigumo Constituency Member of Parliament Jamleck Kamau has announced that he is taking a break from active politics.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, Kamau said the decision was prompted by reasons beyond his control.

The former lawmaker, however, stated he would continue to engage and consult with his supporters during the period away from the political frontline.

“Good Morning good people. Due to reasons beyond my control, I have, today, 22nd Jan 2026, decided to take a break from active politics.

“I want to specifically thank all my supporters and assure you that I will continue engaging and consulting you as we move forward,” Kamau stated.

File image of Jamleck Kamau.

Despite stepping back from active politics, Kamau reassured supporters that he will make a comeback soon.

“Be back soon. God bless you all, and God bless this our country, Kenya,” the former lawmaker added.

Kamau served as the Kigumo Member of Parliament for two terms from 2007 to 2017.

In the 2022 General Election, Kamau vied for the Murang’a gubernatorial seat on a Jubilee Party ticket but lost to UDA’s Irungu Kang’ata.

In June 2025, the former Kigumo MP joined Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

Kamau, who is eyeing the Murang’a gubernatorial seat in the 2027 election, was welcomed by the former Deputy President to the party.

“Former Murang’a County Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Jamleck Kamau has officially joined the DCP Party. Welcome home, Mr. Jamleck,” the DCP party said in a statement.

This comes days after Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi announced he has ditched the DCP party, citing betrayal from Gachagua.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 14, Koimburi claimed that he stood with Gachagua during his impeachment, but the former Deputy President betrayed him.

“I was a die-hard supporter of Rigathi Gachagua. From the time he was removed from government, I have followed him, I have respected him, and I have done many things for him. I have even been thrown into a cell and detained, and I have many cases in court because of following Gachagua,” said Koimburi.

DCP Party, in a response, dismissed Koimburi's exit, saying he was never a member of the party.

“Let it be known that Hon. Koimburi has never been a member of the party and has never been involved in party activities.

“Indeed, despite having been an ally of the party leader, he has not accompanied him in any public function for the last six months while giving all manner of excuses,” DCP said in a statement.