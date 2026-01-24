Editor's Review Wanga hit out at Wetang'ula for weighing in on ODM affairs and asked him to focus on his party which she claimed was dwindling.

Homa Bay Governor and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga has hit out at National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula over his statement on the wrangles in ODM.

In a statement shared on X on 23 January 2026, Wetang’ula weighed in on the recent exchanges within the ODM party, noting that the internal wrangles threaten to tear apart the party.

Wetang'ula argued that for ODM to remain relevant and honour the legacy of its late leader, Raila Odinga, the party’s leaders need to unite and rally behind a broad‑based government under the leadership of President William Ruto.

"Today, I called on the ODM leadership to urgently end the internal wrangles that threaten to tear apart the party that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sacrificed so much to build as a vehicle for national transformation.ODM can only truly honour Raila’s legacy by remaining united and rallying behind the broad-based government he helped to craft in the interest of national stability and cohesion," Wetang'ula said.





File image of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Wanga urged Wetang’ula to channel his energy towards his Ford Kenya political party.

“Focus on the dwindling fortunes of Ford Kenya,” she posted on her social media account.

ODM has been experiencing internal divisions over the party’s future direction, particularly on its relationship with President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and how to position itself for the 2027 general election.

One faction within ODM has publicly supported structured talks and engagement with UDA, including a possible coalition arrangement ahead of the 2027 polls, while other senior party figures have called for caution, urging that any decision on coalition matters be carefully deliberated and not rushed, with some leaders insisting ODM should prioritise its identity and autonomy.

One of such leaders is Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga, who said ODM should not rush into a coalition, stressing that decisions must involve party members and be guided by the National Executive Committee. She called for townhall meetings to hear members’ views across the country before making any binding decisions.

She also warned that sidelining dissenting voices would weaken the party, noting that leaders could leave with their supporters if disagreements are ignored. She urged creating a platform for internal dialogue before engaging the wider membership.

Disagreements have also emerged over public attacks and counter‑accusations among party officials. For example, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed and ODM Secretary‑General Edwin Sifuna have exchanged sharp comments related to the party’s stance on cooperation with the broad‑based government and the conduct around the 2022 election campaign, with accusations concerning campaign funds and deployment of agents.

These disputes have resulted in calls from some ODM members for leaders to end public spats and focus on unity ahead of the critical 2027 election cycle.