Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the full restoration of traffic on the Nairobi Southern Bypass following an oil tanker incident that brought operations to a standstill.

In a statement on Sunday, January 25, the roads agency confirmed that the critical highway has been reopened to motorists after successful emergency interventions and extensive efforts.

KeNHA has confirmed that normal traffic flow has now been reinstated along the Southern Bypass. However, the authority has cautioned road users to remain vigilant and observe posted speed limits and traffic directions as the situation continues to stabilize.

"Motorists have now resumed normal traffic along the Southern Bypass. However, road users are advised to exercise caution, adhere to posted speed limits, and follow directions issued by traffic police as traffic flow stabilizes," the notice stated.

A tanker exploded on the Southern Bypass, leading to a massive fire.

KeNHA expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by both motorists and area residents during the emergency response period, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.The Southern Bypass (Mombasa Road bound) had been shut down on Saturday following an oil tanker accident that occurred earlier in the day.

The incident, which occurred near the Carnivore area, involved a fuel tanker that overturned and caught fire, causing a major disruption.

"A road traffic incident involving a lorry and a fuel tanker, which led to an explosion, has been reported near Ram Residency along the Southern Bypass. The highway has been temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes," a statement from the Kenya Red Cross read.

Emergency teams, including firefighters, contamination control specialists, and traffic police, responded swiftly to contain the situation.

KeNHA worked in close coordination with the Traffic Police and other emergency agencies to manage the crisis and carry out necessary repairs on the affected section of the highway.