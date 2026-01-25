Editor's Review The state-owned health insurance scheme had been accused of favouring members of a particular community in job placements.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has dismissed claims of there being skewed recruitment in the agency.

In the recent past, accusations flew against the leadership of the state-owned health insurance scheme over alleged bias in recruitment of staff.

Some quarters alleged that members of the same community as Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale were being favoured in the placement.

In an official statement on Saturday, January 24, the agency restated its commitment to transparent and fair processes when it comes to recruitment.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) wishes to provide clarity and reaffirm its unwavering commitment to a transparent, inclusive, and merit-based recruitment process. As we build the workforce necessary to deliver on our mandate of providing affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare to all Kenyans, we remain guided strictly by constitutional values and the Social Health Insurance Act," it said.

Outlining its policy of transparency and fairness in job placements, SHA announced it is undertaking an extensive recruitment campaign to onboard 815 officers across key cadres essential for rolling out the new social health insurance framework.

SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi at a past function.

So far, 144 officers have been hired, accounting for about 17% of the total workforce needed.

"This process is ongoing, with additional phases scheduled in the coming weeks to ensure timely and efficient staffing aligned with national health priorities. In strict adherence to the Constitution of Kenya and the National Cohesion and Integration Act, the Authority has taken deliberate steps to ensure that its workforce reflects the rich diversity of the Kenyan population," it said.

The agency reported that its current recruits come from 24 diverse ethnic communities nationwide, ensuring authentic national representation within the Authority.

The inclusive approach, it noted, is shaping an institution that mirrors Kenya’s identity, promotes social cohesion, and delivers healthcare services with cultural sensitivity.

"SHA is proud to demonstrate leadership in inclusivity. The Authority has not only met but surpassed the national 5% employment requirement for Persons with Disability (PWDs). We have integrated qualified individuals with disabilities into varied roles across our structure, reflecting inclusivity as a core value," the statement read.

It dismissed the claims of biased recruitment as blatant misinformation, calling on the public to disregard it.

"We urge the public to disregard incomplete information that may be circulated to fuel misleading narratives. The Authority remains committed to transparency and will continue publishing all shortlists and appointments through official channels," it said.

SHA was rolled out in October 2024, replacing the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which had served Kenyans for more than 50 years.

President William Ruto endorsed the new scheme, noting it would close loopholes exploited by cartels to siphon public funds through fraudulent claims.

Since its rollout, SHA has registered over 20 million beneficiaries.

Recent data shows that more than Ksh 6.8 billion has already been disbursed to health facilities for verified claims, directly benefiting over 4.5 million Kenyans.