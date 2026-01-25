Editor's Review Wetang'ula and Mudavadi have been in President Ruto's fold since 2022.

Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa has hinted at plans to court Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang'ula ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking at a funeral in Trans Nzoia on Saturday, January 25, Eugene suggested that the Western Kenya region has the potential to influence national politics if all the leaders unite.

He noted that the region had four political parties that had represented the electorate, but only two have stood the test of time and have not been folded.

Eugene singled out his DAP-K and Ford Kenya as the only parties that represent Western Kenya, noting that ANC had folded to join the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, and uncertainties on the future of ODM, which is currently rocked with divisions as factions clash over joining President William Ruto's re-election mission.

"We have had four major political parties in this part. We have heard DAP-K, Ford Kenya, ANC and ODM. ANC had been folded, and now there are divisions in ODM; we don't know if it will be folded. We were given a challenge, now have two strong parties, Ford Kenya and DAP-K," he said.

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Eugene appealed to Wetang'ula and Mudavadi to buy the idea and help form a team that will push the agenda of the Western Kenya electorate in national politics.

"Wycliffe Oparanya asked that I look for Wetang'ula, Mudavadi, Khalwale, Natembeya and others so that we start planning ourselves as the Western community. Instead of fighting us leaders, we strategise on fighting for the well-being of our people," he said.

But Eugene's call would not last before Wetang'ula, who was at the same funeral, restated his commitment to Ruto's re-election bid.

Wetang'ula revealed that he, Oparanya and Mudavadi had agreed to lead the campaign for Ruto's re-election in Western Kenya.

The speaker said their cooperation will factor in the wellness of Western Kenya people and explore ways to have their interests taken care of by the regime.

He suggested that the partnership with Ruto will be a precursor for reciprocation in 2032, when the Western Kenya region will seek to field a presidential candidate.

"I have announced the renewal of a joint political pact between Prime Cabinet Secretary Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, CS Hon. Wycliffe Oparanya, and me to consolidate support for President H.E. Dr. William Ruto in the Western region and position the Luhya community ahead of the 2032 succession," Wetang'ula said.

Wetang'ula and Mudavadi were part of Ruto's team in 2022, mobilising support for Ruto in their backyards.

The duu, who were in the late Raila Odinga's NASA camp in 2017, contributed about 600,000 votes to Ruto's basket in 2022.