Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has raised alarm over a security incident at a church in Othaya, Nyeri County, claiming his life is in danger.

In a statement on Sunday, January 25, the former deputy president alleged that he and other worshippers were attacked while attending a service at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya.

Gachagua claimed that security operatives deployed what he described as tear gas and live ammunition during the church service, creating a tense and dangerous situation for congregants.

A collage of the situation at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya.



"William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK church, Othaya. We are marooned in church, being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and have torched my vehicles," Gachagua stated.

The former deputy president made an appeal to Kenyans, requesting prayers for his safety and that of other church attendees.

"We ask Kenyans to pray for us to come out alive," he added in his statement.

Photos shared from the scene show thick clouds of what appears to be tear gas engulfing the church premises, with people seen running and taking cover from the smoke.

The circumstances surrounding the Sunday incident, including the deployment of security personnel to the church and the reasons for the confrontation, remain unclear at the time of reporting.

No official statement has been issued by the National Police Service regarding the allegations made by the former deputy president.