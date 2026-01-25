Editor's Review Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has defended Edwin Sifuna, saying the Nairobi Senator's statements are not defiance but instructions he received from the late Raila Odinga.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has defended ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, saying the Nairobi Senator's statements are not defiance but instructions he received from the late Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Sunday, January 25, Osotsi said that Sifuna’s words, both before and after Raila's death, were not his own initiative but messages he had been sent to deliver by the former ODM leader.

"I want to say this, because I know; that all the words Edwin Sifuna spoke before Raila Odinga died and what he is saying now are words he was being sent by Raila," he said.

Osotsi went on to affirm that Sifuna has not committed any mistake in his role and urged party supporters to stand by him and resist any attempts to intimidate him.

"As a Deputy Party Leader, there is no mistake that Sifuna has made, and as my brother, I will stand with him. I want you to stand firm with us, and let no one intimidate you," he added.

File image of Edwin Sifuna

Elsewhere, this comes a day after Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga hit out at National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula over his statement on the wrangles in ODM.

In a statement shared on X on Friday, January 23, Wetang’ula weighed in on the recent exchanges within the ODM party, noting that the internal wrangles threaten to tear apart the party.

He argued that for ODM to remain relevant and honour the legacy of its late leader, Raila Odinga, the party’s leaders need to unite and rally behind a broad‑based government under the leadership of President William Ruto.

"Today, I called on the ODM leadership to urgently end the internal wrangles that threaten to tear apart the party that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sacrificed so much to build as a vehicle for national transformation.

"ODM can only truly honour Raila’s legacy by remaining united and rallying behind the broad-based government he helped to craft in the interest of national stability and cohesion," he said.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Wanga urged Wetang’ula to channel his energy towards his Ford Kenya political party.

"Focus on the dwindling fortunes of Ford Kenya," she posted on her social media account.

Prior to that, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga cautioned ODM against rushing into coalition negotiations.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, Odinga said there is no urgency that warrants hurried political decisions.

"ODM should not be in a hurry to enter into a coalition agreement as though it is some kind of emergency. 2027 is not going anywhere. Even if ODM sits still and does nothing, 2027 will come," read the statement.

Ruth said the ODM party should call for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to deliberate on the best way forward.

The Kisumu Women Representative emphasized that the party cannot make a decision to join a coalition before listening to the people.

"We cannot purport to come to any conclusion binding party members before we have listened to the people. ODM Party is a people’s movement. Our membership stretches from Turkana to Kwale. From Wajir all the way to Isebania.

"We must start thinking of Townhall meetings for the members, listening to their concerns, which must then be incorporated into the final decision the party will arrive at," she added.

Ruto also warned against pushing out ODM members with dissenting opinions, saying it would weaken the party.

She said the party should create a platform for the leaders to sit and talk before going to the people.

"If we keep showing people the door, then who will be left? Sifuna will leave with his people. Babu Owino with his people," she stated.