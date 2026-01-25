Editor's Review Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has issued a warning to President William Ruto over the safety of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Sunday, January 25, Kalonzo claimed that any harm to Gachagua would have grave consequences for the country and blamed Ruto.

"If anything happens to Rigathi Gachagua, William Ruto, you will not have a country beginning with yourself. Let us pray for our brother; just the other day we went to his home and his wife, Reverend Dorcas, you can imagine what she is going through," he said.

Kalonzo further accused the current administration of undermining the democratic ideals Kenya has struggled to build over the years.

"This is not the country we have been wanting to build, we have tried to build, literally brick by brick, for democracy and good governance. I call on all our international partners to declare William Ruto a pariah," he added.

File image of Kalonzo Musyoka

This came after Gachagua raised alarm over a security incident at a church in Othaya, Nyeri County, claiming his life is in danger.

In a statement on Sunday, January 25, he alleged that he and other worshippers were attacked while attending a service at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya.

Gachagua claimed that security operatives deployed what he described as tear gas and live ammunition during the church service, creating a tense and dangerous situation for congregants.

"William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK church, Othaya. We are marooned in church, being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and have torched my vehicles," he stated.

Gachagua made an appeal to Kenyans, requesting prayers for his safety and that of other church attendees.

"We ask Kenyans to pray for us to come out alive," he added in his statement.

Photos shared from the scene show thick clouds of what appears to be tear gas engulfing the church premises, with people seen running and taking cover from the smoke.

The circumstances surrounding the Sunday incident, including the deployment of security personnel to the church and the reasons for the confrontation, remain unclear at the time of reporting.