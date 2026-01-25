Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned a violent incident that disrupted worship at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County.

In a statement on Sunday, January 25, the CS warned that such acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Murkomen said he was deeply disturbed by the violence that occurred inside a place of worship and emphasized that such behavior has no place in society.

"I have noted with great concern the incident at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County. Violence anywhere, and least of all in a place of worship, is unacceptable," he said.

Murkomen revealed that he had already engaged the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and received assurances that swift action is being taken to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

"I have spoken with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Douglas Kanja, who has assured me that investigations are underway with the urgency this matter deserves and that the perpetrators will be brought to justice," he added.

Murkomen directed law enforcement officers to act impartially, stressing that no individual should be shielded because of their social standing or political ties.

"The police must move without fear or favour and deal decisively with the sponsors and perpetrators of this act without regard to their status in society or political affiliation," he further said.

Murkomen also reassured the public of the government’s dedication to protecting constitutional rights and urged residents of the affected area to remain calm.

"As a Government, we remain firmly committed to upholding the tenets of democracy, including the right to lawful assembly and freedom of worship. I urge members of the public in the area to remain calm as law enforcement agencies address the matter," he concluded.

Earlier Sunday, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka issued a warning to President William Ruto over the safety of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kalonzo claimed that any harm to Gachagua would have grave consequences for the country and blamed Ruto.

"If anything happens to Rigathi Gachagua, William Ruto, you will not have a country beginning with yourself. Let us pray for our brother; just the other day we went to his home and his wife, Reverend Dorcas, you can imagine what she is going through," he said.

Kalonzo further accused the current administration of undermining the democratic ideals Kenya has struggled to build over the years.

"This is not the country we have been wanting to build, we have tried to build, literally brick by brick, for democracy and good governance. I call on all our international partners to declare William Ruto a pariah," he added.

This came after Gachagua raised alarm over a security incident at a church in Othaya, Nyeri County, claiming his life is in danger.

In a statement, he alleged that he and other worshippers were attacked while attending a service at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya.

Gachagua claimed that security operatives deployed what he described as tear gas and live ammunition during the church service, creating a tense and dangerous situation for congregants.

"William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK church, Othaya. We are marooned in church, being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and have torched my vehicles," he stated.

Gachagua made an appeal to Kenyans, requesting prayers for his safety and that of other church attendees.

"We ask Kenyans to pray for us to come out alive," he added in his statement.

Photos shared from the scene show thick clouds of what appears to be tear gas engulfing the church premises, with people seen running and taking cover from the smoke.

The circumstances surrounding the Sunday incident, including the deployment of security personnel to the church and the reasons for the confrontation, remain unclear at the time of reporting.