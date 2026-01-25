Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of four counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of four counties on Monday, January 26.

In a notice on Sunday, January 25, the company said the outages are meant to allow for routine maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, power will be cut in parts of South B from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include South B Shopping Centre, Sanasana, Capital Centre, Police Band, Zanzibar Road, Golden Gate Kenya, Mass Communication and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County, the outage will affect the Kiaruta area between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Areas set to be impacted include Kiaruta Centre, Kiaruta Dispensary, Riabanaba, Ekeore Secondary School and nearby customers.

In Nyeri County, residents in Kangubiri, Gititu and Ithekahuno will experience a power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected locations include Ihigaini, Munga’ria, Kaigonde, Kangubiri High School, Gititu, Nyaithee, Ithe-Kahuno, Karo, Maingirano, Thageini, Kiaraho, Gathungo, Giachera and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in Murang’a County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Chomo, Kahunyo, Nduti, Ndakaini and Njunu.

Other areas to be affected include Wanduhi, Kigoro (Chief’s Office), Njunu Tea Factory, Mwea, Gatunguru, Giteme, Kanunga, Kigoro Water Treatment, Nduka Moja, Gituru, Kungu Maitu, and Ndakaini Water.

Ndakaini Market, Kimandi Market, Wanyaga, Nduti Tea Factory, Kiangari, Kimotho Ndiara and adjacent customers will also be affected.

This comes weeks after Kenya Power introduced a new meter reading technology aimed at enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and speed of meter data collection.

In a statement on Monday, November 24, KPLC announced that the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) system eliminates the need for manual typing of meter numbers and readings.

KPLC’s Commercial Cycle Manager, Richard Wida, noted that the system will automatically capture meter readings after scanning.

"Technology is a major driver of our business, and in terms of billing, specifically meter reading, we have been looking at how to make it better and more accurate.

"With the OCR system, the meter reader will just be required to scan the meter, and the system will pick the meter readings automatically. This will save time and eliminate human error that is likely to occur if the meter reader manually types the readings," Wida said.

The rollout of the OCR system targeted all of Kenya Power’s 8 regions across the country, and it followed a successful pilot that was carried out for six months in Nairobi from March 2025.

"A total of 1.8 million postpaid meters are targeted to be read using OCR technology. These are the post-paid meters whose readings must be taken manually and submitted every month for billing," KPLC stated.