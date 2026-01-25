Editor's Review NPS has given an account of the chaotic incident that disrupted a church service at St. Peters ACK Church in Nyeri County, on Sunday morning.

The National Police Service (NPS) has given an account of the chaotic incident that disrupted a church service at St. Peters ACK Church in Witima, Othaya, Nyeri County, on Sunday, January 25.

The disturbance, which occurred at around 11am, drew national attention after it emerged that several political leaders, including DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, were present at the time.

In a statement, the police described the incident as regrettable and unacceptable, outlining how a teargas canister was thrown into the church during worship, causing panic and damage to property.

"The National Police Service (PS) has taken note of a deeply regrettable incident that took place at about 11am at St. Peters ACK Church, Witima, Othaya, Nyeri County where several political figures including DCP leader Hon. Rigathi Gachagua were in attendance.

"Police reports indicate that as the church service was underway, a teargas canister is said to have been thrown inside the building disrupting the proceedings. There are also reports of several vehicles being damaged within the church compound," the statement read.

NPS further revealed that immediate action was taken by senior commanders, with criminal investigators and internal affairs officers instructed to move in to handle the situation.

"The Regional Police Commander for Central immediately directed Nyeri Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) to move in quickly and secure the scene and commence investigations. The Inspector General of the National Police Service, having been made aware of the incident, has directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to move in with speed and commence investigations with the deserved urgency. There were no reports of injuries. The nature of this incident is totally unacceptable and has no place in this country," the statement added.

File image of scenes in Othaya on Sunday morning

Further, the police issued a warning to those behind the disruption, stressing that violence has no place in places of worship and that anyone found responsible will face the full force of the law.

"The NPS wishes to remind Kenyans that it abhors violence in all its form and those that shall be found to have perpetrated this callous disruption of the church service shall be dealt with firmly and swiftly as per the law. Churches are sanctuaries and have nothing to do with political differences or violence of whatever form or shape," the statement further read.

Elsewhere, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned the incident, warning that such acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Murkomen said he was deeply disturbed by the violence that occurred inside a place of worship and emphasized that such behavior has no place in society.

"I have noted with great concern the incident at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County. Violence anywhere, and least of all in a place of worship, is unacceptable," he said.

Murkomen revealed that he had already engaged the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and received assurances that swift action is being taken to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

"I have spoken with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Douglas Kanja, who has assured me that investigations are underway with the urgency this matter deserves and that the perpetrators will be brought to justice," he added.

Murkomen directed law enforcement officers to act impartially, stressing that no individual should be shielded because of their social standing or political ties.

"The police must move without fear or favour and deal decisively with the sponsors and perpetrators of this act without regard to their status in society or political affiliation," he further said.

Murkomen also reassured the public of the government’s dedication to protecting constitutional rights and urged residents of the affected area to remain calm.

"As a Government, we remain firmly committed to upholding the tenets of democracy, including the right to lawful assembly and freedom of worship. I urge members of the public in the area to remain calm as law enforcement agencies address the matter," he concluded.