The State Department for MSMEs Development has released an updated schedule for the disbursement of start-up capital under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project.

In a notice on Sunday, January 25, the department announced that the revised disbursement dates will take place on January 29, and February 2, 5 and 6.

According to the updated programme, Kisii County will host the first disbursement on Thursday, January 29, 2026, benefiting youth from Kisii, Migori and Nyamira counties.

This will be followed by Kisumu on Monday, February 2, 2026, covering beneficiaries from Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay counties.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, the disbursement will move to Kilifi, where youth from Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River counties are expected to receive their funds.

File image of President William Ruto interacting with a NYOTA Project beneficiary

The final session in the current schedule will take place in Mombasa on Friday, February 6, 2026, serving beneficiaries from Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta counties.

The government further noted that the disbursement dates for four counties, namely Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera and Wajir, will be announced in due course.

This comes days after the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) announced plans to conduct a Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Awareness and Screening Exercise for beneficiaries of the NYOTA Project.

In a statement on Friday, January 23, NYOTA outlined key requirements for the upcoming exercise targeting 63,000 RPL beneficiaries under the programme.

According to the notice dated January 23, 2026, the RPL exercise is specifically designed for successfully selected NYOTA Project beneficiaries who possess prior skills, experience, or informal training.

Participants are required to apply through dialing *254# and must report to their designated centres carrying their national identity cards.

The Recognition of Prior Learning component allows individuals with existing skills and experience gained outside formal education systems to have their competencies assessed and certified, providing them with recognized qualifications that can enhance their employment prospects.