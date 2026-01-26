Editor's Review The Ministry of Health has issued a detailed breakdown of Ksh92.5 billion disbursed to health facilities under the new national health financing framework.

The Ministry of Health has issued a detailed breakdown of Ksh92.5 billion disbursed to health facilities across the country under the new national health financing framework.

In a statement on Sunday, January 25, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the payments are part of a structured system designed to ensure accountability, value for money, and uninterrupted service delivery to Kenyans.

He revealed that thousands of facilities have already been formally onboarded into the new system and are actively offering services under the framework.

"I wish to clarify concerns that have been raised regarding payments to public, private and faith-based health facilities under the national health financing framework. Clinical review and verification of submitted claims is an ongoing and rigorous process, undertaken to ensure accuracy, value for money and full compliance with established guidelines.

"To date, 10,272 health facilities across the country have been successfully contracted and are actively participating in service delivery under these arrangements," the statement read.

Duale then broke down the actual figures already disbursed across the different financing windows, detailing how the total Ksh92.5 billion has been allocated to support various categories of healthcare services and beneficiaries.

"In terms of disbursements already made, Ksh13 billion under the Primary Health Care (PHC) framework to support frontline and preventive health services; Ksh75 billion through the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) to facilitate access to essential and specialized healthcare services; Ksh3.5 billion under the Public Officers Medical Scheme, ensuring continuity of care for eligible beneficiaries; and Ksh1 billion paid to the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund, providing vital support for life-saving interventions," the statement added.

Duale stressed that the government remains committed to running the new financing framework with full transparency and integrity, even as clinical reviews continue and pending claims await settlement.

"Transparency, accountability and prudent stewardship of public resources remain central to this process. We will continue to engage openly with stakeholders, provide timely updates and uphold the highest standards of integrity as clinical reviews progress and outstanding claims are settled in accordance with the law," the statement concluded.

File image of the Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters

Elsewhere, the Social Health Authority (SHA) has dismissed claims of skewed recruitment within the agency.

In the recent past, accusations flew against the leadership of the state-owned health insurance scheme over alleged bias in the recruitment of staff.

Some quarters alleged that members of the same community as Duale were being favoured in the placement.

In an official statement on Saturday, January 24, the agency restated its commitment to transparent and fair processes when it comes to recruitment.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) wishes to provide clarity and reaffirm its unwavering commitment to a transparent, inclusive, and merit-based recruitment process. As we build the workforce necessary to deliver on our mandate of providing affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare to all Kenyans, we remain guided strictly by constitutional values and the Social Health Insurance Act," it said.

Outlining its policy of transparency and fairness in job placements, SHA announced it is undertaking an extensive recruitment campaign to onboard 815 officers across key cadres essential for rolling out the new social health insurance framework.

So far, 144 officers have been hired, accounting for about 17% of the total workforce needed.

"This process is ongoing, with additional phases scheduled in the coming weeks to ensure timely and efficient staffing aligned with national health priorities. In strict adherence to the Constitution of Kenya and the National Cohesion and Integration Act, the Authority has taken deliberate steps to ensure that its workforce reflects the rich diversity of the Kenyan population," it added.

The agency reported that its current recruits come from 24 diverse ethnic communities nationwide, ensuring authentic national representation within the Authority.

The inclusive approach, it noted, is shaping an institution that mirrors Kenya’s identity, promotes social cohesion, and delivers healthcare services with cultural sensitivity.

"SHA is proud to demonstrate leadership in inclusivity. The Authority has not only met but surpassed the national 5% employment requirement for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). We have integrated qualified individuals with disabilities into varied roles across our structure, reflecting inclusivity as a core value," the statement read.

It dismissed the claims of biased recruitment as blatant misinformation, calling on the public to disregard it.

"We urge the public to disregard incomplete information that may be circulated to fuel misleading narratives. The Authority remains committed to transparency and will continue publishing all shortlists and appointments through official channels," it further said.