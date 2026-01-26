Editor's Review Mama Ida Odinga has welcomed her nomination as the Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Speaking on Sunday, January 25, during a church service at PEFA Church along Thika Road, Mama Ida said it was an honour to be nominated to the position.

She also thanked Kenyans who congratulated her following her nomination as Kenya’s new Ambassador to UNEP.

“Thank you so much to those who have congratulated me on this new appointment. For me, it is an honour, and I’m happy about it,” said Mama Ida.

The UNEP ambassador nominee also noted that she has received significant media attention in recent days, but said she is not afraid of anything.

File image of Mama Ida Odinga.

"These days, every time I switch on the TV, I see they are talking about me. Every time I buy the newspaper, it's Ida Odinga. But I don’t fear anything, God is with me,” Mama Ida added.

President William Ruto nominated Mama Ida as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP on Friday, January 23.

In a communique, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said Mama Ida’s nomination has been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

"In full fulfilment of the constitutional requirements on State appointments to the Foreign Service, his excellency the President has transmitted the nomination of Ida Betty Odinga to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament," read the statement in part.

Koskei said Mama Ida’s appointment is expected to boost Kenya’s influence on environmental matters and reinforce its leadership role in global environmental governance.

"Her appointment to this role, subject to the requisite parliamentary approval, is expected to amplify Kenya's voice on environmental issues and further reinforce the country's longstanding leadership in environmental diplomacy, as well as its pivotal role as host of the UN's principal environmental authority," he stated.

If approved by the National Assembly, Mama Ida will replace Ababu Namwamba, who has been reassigned as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda.