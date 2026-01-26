Editor's Review Boniface Mwangi has warned that backing Fred Matiang'i for the presidency would amount to reviving the Uhuru Kenyatta era.

Activist Boniface Mwangi has launched an attack on former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, warning that backing him for the presidency would amount to reviving the Uhuru Kenyatta era.

Speaking on Sunday, January 25, Mwangi said Matiang’i bears responsibility for major national policy failures and was deeply entangled in the previous administration, including controversies surrounding the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and corruption allegations.

"I think Matiangi is a problem. The mess in CBC, you know Matiangi was co-president for Uhuru. This CBC was a rushed thing, it was done by Matiangi. And then if you go online, he was investigated by EACC for the Ruaraka land scandal," he said.

Mwangi further argued that supporting Matiang’i would effectively reinstall Uhuru's influence in government, drawing parallels with Jubilee-era pledges and current UDA frustrations.

"I also think electing Matiangi or considering Matiangi is bringing Uhuru back into power. Uhuru is the guy who promised kids laptops, never gave them, and then those lies of the Jubilee and now the UDA lies," he added.

File image of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

This comes weeks after COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli cautioned Matiang’i against relying on retired Uhuru to make him President in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 7, Atwoli blamed Uhuru for the late Raila Odinga’s loss during the 2022 general election.

"I now hear Uhuru is saying he wants Matiang’i to be President. If Matiang’i is not careful with his own moves and what he can do, Uhuru will not make him the President.

"If he didn’t make Raila, how can he make Matiang’i a president? Even in his constituency, if he couldn't get an MCA of Jubilee or MP," he said.

The COTU boss argued that although Uhuru appeared to support Raila, he failed to mobilize and coordinate the campaign machinery for the former Premier.

"Uhuru appeared to be supporting Baba, but at no point did he convene a meeting with the people who were on the frontline campaigning for Raila.

"Maybe he was meeting Raila, with about two or three people. But openly, he did not come out to see Raila’s campaign team and give them a sense of direction," he remarked.