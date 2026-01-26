Editor's Review A primary school teacher and a chief were killed on Sunday, January 25 night, in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack at Hulugho town, Garissa County.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, Garissa Women Representative Edo Udgoon Siyad condemned the attack, saying it is a big loss to the community.

The teacher served at Hulugho Primary School, while the chief was in charge of Boma Location.

Siyad extended her condolences to the families of the chief and the teacher, noting that they both served the Hulugho community with dedication.

“I send my condolences to the families of Chief Abdi Gani Owl and the dedicated teacher, both of whom served the Hulugho community with unwavering commitment. They were tragically killed in a violent attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants. Their deaths are a profound loss to their families and to the entire community.

“We condemn this senseless violence and stand united in support of all affected. May Chief Gani rest in Jannatul Firdaus, and may the teacher’s family find strength and peace,” Siyad stated.

Ijara Member of Parliament Abdi Ali Abdi has also condemned the suspected Al-Shabaab attack and urged security agencies to strengthen security in the area and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I strongly and unequivocally condemn this heinous attack. Targeting our community leaders and educators is an assault on governance, education and the very foundation of our shared future.

“I call upon the security forces to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and to reinforce the protection of our vulnerable communities,” said the Ijara lawmaker.

This comes months after two police officers were killed and five other injured after their vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Liboi-Kulan road in Garissa County.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 19, when suspected militants from the Somalia-based terrorist group Al-Shabaab detonated an explosive device targeting a Border Patrol Unit vehicle.

The officers were conducting routine patrol operations when their Land Cruiser was struck by the IED.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the vehicle, instantly killing one officer at the scene.

A second officer later died from injuries sustained in the blast, while five other personnel were wounded and are receiving medical treatment.