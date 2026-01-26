Editor's Review President William Ruto on Monday, January 26, convened the UDA National Governing Council meeting at State House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto on Monday, January 26, convened the UDA National Governing Council meeting at State House, Nairobi.

In an update, Ruto said the gathering brought together key party leaders, governors, Members of Parliament, and Members of the County Assembly.

The meeting also included Deputy Party Leader and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, as well as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

In a statement, Ruto highlighted the party’s achievements since the 2022 general elections, reiterating the commitments made to Kenyans through the UDA manifesto.

"In the 2022 UDA manifesto, we made a commitment to the people of Kenya to transform our country and their lives by investing in agriculture, making affordable credit accessible, creating millions of jobs, and implementing universal healthcare, among others," he said.

the UDA National Governing Council meeting

Ruto emphasized the party’s fidelity to these promises, noting the progress made in implementing the manifesto’s agenda.

"We are pleased we have been faithful, page by page, chapter by chapter, in the delivery of this contract with Kenyans," he added.

File image of the UDA National Governing Council meeting

Ruto also stressed the importance of collaboration with other leaders and political parties to strengthen national unity and accelerate development.

"We undertake to work with other leaders and political parties in building a more cohesive, more united and more transformed Kenya," he concluded.

File image of the UDA National Governing Council meeting

Elsewhere, this comes days after the UDA Party opened registration for party members seeking to contest various elective positions in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, the UDA National Elections Board said the process is tied to the formation of the UDA Aspirants' Forum, which will play a central role in shaping how nominations are conducted, including setting out rules and systems to ensure fairness and transparency.

The online application portal officially went live on Wednesday, January 21.

"The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) hereby invites all qualified and interested Party Members who wish to contest for various elective seats in the 2027 General Election to register as members of the UDA Aspirants' Forum.

"This forum will deliberate and implement the mechanisms to conduct free, fair and transparent nominations of UDA Candidates in the forthcoming general elections," the statement read.

According to UDA, non-refundable registration fees are Ksh2,000 for Member of County Assembly (MCA); Ksh5,000 for Member of National Assembly (MP), Women Representative, and Senator; and Ksh10,000 for Governor.

UDA further announced that all registered aspirants will be invited to attend the UDA Aspirants' Forum meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at State House, Nairobi.

On payment modalities, the party said all fees should be paid either through M-Pesa or directly to its bank account.

For M-Pesa payments, aspirants are required to use Paybill number 888092 and enter their Aspirant’s ID Number as the account number.

Alternatively, payments can be made to the United Democratic Alliance bank account at Equity Bank Limited, Branch: Supreme Center, Account Number 0810280788414.