Editor's Review Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i has refuted reports of an intruder breaking into Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s office.

Speaking on Monday, January 26, Matiang’i suggested that an intruder cannot break into CS Murkomen’s office.

Matiang'i pointed out that there are about five layers of security at Nyayo House before getting into the Interior CS’s office.

“Even if you don’t have brains, can you believe the stories you are being told? You know I was there. Nyayo House has about five layers of security before you get to the minister’s office.

“There is clearance outside, inside the building, and when you enter the lift, there are police; even when you get out of the lift, soldiers are there to receive you,” said Matiang’i.

File image of CS Kipchumba Murkomen at his office.

The former Interior CS alleged that something is being planned at Murkomen’s office and claimed that the reports of an intruder are merely a distraction.

“There must be things going on there; the Kenyans are not foolish. Something is being planned there; you can see it. This is not rocket science. Something is happening there, and you will hear about it after two or three months,” Matiang’i added.

This comes after a local daily reported that a mystery man sneaked into Murkomen’s office, located on the 20th floor of Nyayo House.

According to the newspaper, the man stayed in the office for nearly five hours before he walked out of the office without raising any suspicion.

CCTV footage from Nyayo House showed that the suspect walked into the building on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 10:45 pm and left at 3:40 AM on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

The intrusion in Murkomen’s office was discovered by a staff member who noticed tampered items upon reporting to work.

The Ministry of Interior is yet to issue a statement over the intrusion.