Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of 12 counties, including Nairobi and Kiambu, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of 12 counties on Tuesday, January 27.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, power will be cut in parts of Ngong, Kawangware and Kibera from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include parts of Riara Road, Bamboo Lane, Wanyee Road, Nyakinywa Road, Talanta Stadium, War Memorial Cemetery, Githembe, the Meteorological Department, Midhill Hospital, Suna Estate, Junction Mall, Ngando, Dagoretti Corner, Gitanga Road, Rusinga School, Braeburn School and Tea Board of Kenya.

Miotoni Road, Lenana School, Race Course, Jockey Club, Jamhuri Park, Rowland Camp, Ayany, Showground, National Beekeeping, Santack Estate and Gikuyu Close will also be affected.

In Uasin Gishu County, two separate outages have been scheduled.

Areas around Kapkatembu and Ngenyileel will be without power from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m., affecting Kapkatembu, Kapkenyeloi, Kapchesukunwo and Soin Primary School.

Another outage from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. will hit Railway Hotel, Premium Hotel (Maili Nne), Baharini and Railways Hotel–Kamagut.

In Kisumu County, electricity will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the Farm Machineries area, affecting Farm Machineries, Grand Royal Swiss Hotel, Bukna, Bance Park, Kapko, Kiboswa and a Safaricom booster station.

In Kakamega County, residents of Malava and surrounding areas will experience a blackout from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The affected areas include Samisi, Malanga, Malava Market, Malava Hospital, Malichi, Kimangeti Tumbeni, Kakoyi, Kambi Kwanza, Shamberere, West Kenya Sugar, Mahira, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Kambiri.

In Migori County, power will be cut in Ranen and Dede areas from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Ranen, Kokuro, Dede, Nyakuru, Kanyimach, Maroo and Omware.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Homa Bay County, two areas will be affected. Pala and its environs will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., impacting Pala, Nyakongo, Pala Prison, Ngeta, Oyuma, Ongalo, Osika, Kanyakutu, Sombro, Aros, Nyangwete, Jonyo, Chula and Sanda.

Nyatoto area will also experience an outage during the same hours, affecting Nyatoto, Ongayo, Nyabera and Kona Koito.

In Murang’a County, power will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. along parts of the Tana Feeder (Ndithini Mission Spur).

Affected areas include Busiani Primary School, Kiatineni Market, Kiatineni Primary School, Ndovuini Primary School, Tana Ranch Market and Tana Ranch Primary School.

In Meru County, residents in Gakoromone, Giaki and Kwa Ng’ombe will be without electricity from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Gakoromone, Shauri Yako, Marvis Petroleum Ltd, Againe, Kiambogo Coffee Factory, Imenti North Muslim Girls, Mulanthakari Market, Thimangiri, Thuura Coffee Factory, Kauthene Market, Nkoobo Coffee Factory, Munithu Primary School, Mukugurukia, and Ndekero Village.

Others are Kambi ya Nyanyua, Ndurumo, Kamukara, Meru Brook School, Rwanyange, Mbeu Market, Kathirune Market, Giaki Market, Nthamiri Market, Kabaune Shopping Centre, Ciothirai Police Station and Gachua Market.

In Kiambu County, three areas will be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Power cuts will hit Gikambura and Lusigetti, including Kiriti, Gikambura Shopping Centre, FCC, Riunderi, Gichuhiro, Jambu TV, Lusigetti Shopping Centre, Kaigata, Nachu and Mawathaine.

Thindigua and Fourways will also be affected, covering Fourways Estate, Kigwa Farm, Thindigua PCEA, Kwa Masai and Ankiah Apartments.

In addition, Kiangombe and Athena areas will experience an outage, affecting Oasis, Kona 1, 2 and 3, Athena, Kiangombe, Kimuchu Primary School, Kimuchu Secondary School, Superfine Africa Nuts, Leerand School, Alternative Energy and G5.

In Embu County, electricity will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Masinga, Kaewa, Kitangani and Mutwamwaki.

Affected areas include Masinga KenGen Camps, Sogea, Kamukunji, Mukusu, Makutano Andei, Masinga Market, Katulye, Msingini, Mutwamwaki, Tulimyumbu, Kaewa, Musumaa, Kisuni, Ulutya, Kikumini, Kangonde, Kitangani, Mapatano and Kwasuvu.

In Kirinyaga County, power will be cut from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. in Gathigiriri Prison, NIB and Mwariko areas.

The outage will affect Lainisha, Sacco, NIB, KPLC offices, Kiriwasco, MRM, Kingati, Mwariko, Kiamanyeki, Gathigiriri Prison, Mikimaini Borehole and Mwaniki residents.

In Laikipia County, electricity will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Katheri and Kangaita, affecting Katheri Market, Ontulili, Kwa Marete and Kangaita.