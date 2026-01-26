Editor's Review Joy passed away at 3 a.m. in the early hours of the morning.

Wanjiru Karumba, wife to famous DJ Fredrick Karumba, popularly known as DJ Krowbar, has passed away following a prolonged battle with kidney disease.

According to a statement on Monday, January 26, Mrs Joyce Wanjiru Karumba, affectionately known to many as Joy, passed away at 3 a.m. in the early hours of the morning.

After undergoing a kidney transplant mid-last year, Joy faced subsequent complications that tested her resilience.

Though an infection towards the end of the year was managed, recent weeks presented further medical challenges. She was briefly home two weeks ago before being readmitted for care.

In a statement, the grieving family expressed how they are navigating this difficult period.

"While we are deeply saddened by this profound loss, we find comfort knowing she is now at perfect peace. As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for your prayers, your love, and your respect for our privacy as we gather to make arrangements for her final journey. We will share further details regarding the arrangements in due course," the family said.

File image of Fredrick Karumba (DJ Krowbar) and wife Wanjiru Karumba.

The Karumba family expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support while kindly requesting the public and media to honour their need for privacy as they mourn and plan the funeral arrangements.

Joy's passing comes after a two-year battle with kidney disease that had put the family through immense challenges. The award-winning gospel DJ had previously made public appeals for financial assistance as his wife's condition deteriorated.

DJ Krowbar had taken to social media to reveal that his partner was battling kidney disease and needed a transplant. In a joint statement at the time, the couple disclosed that Wanjiru was in the final stage of treatment, which required significant financial resources.

The DJ had praised his wife for being a fighter throughout the ordeal, describing her as a hero in the struggle with the disease. In an emotional video clip, he said his wife was diagnosed with kidney failure and acknowledged the difficult journey they had endured together.