The government has announced major progress in the construction of the 200-metre Galana-Kulalu Bridge, a key infrastructure project linking Kilifi and Tana River counties.

In an update on Tuesday, January 27, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the bridge is nearing completion, with most of the work already done.

He explained that once finished, the bridge will directly connect the Galana-Kulalu Food Security Project to the Malindi-Sala Gate Road, making it easier and faster to transport agricultural inputs and produce.

"The 200-metre Galana-Kulalu Bridge linking Kilifi and Tana River counties is now 90% complete, with works ongoing on the bridge deck and an average of 120 workers on site, underscoring its role in local job creation.

"Once complete, the bridge will provide a direct and efficient link between the Galana–Kulalu Food Security Project and the Malindi–Sala Gate Road, easing the movement of farm inputs and produce," he said.

Omollo noted that the bridge crosses the Galana River and forms a vital part of the revitalised Galana-Kulalu food security initiative.

"Crossing the Galana River, the bridge is a critical component of the revitalised Galana–Kulalu food security initiative, eliminating long detours previously made via the Baricho bridge and significantly reducing transport bottlenecks," he added.

Omollo linked the project’s impact to the mandate of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, highlighting its role in connecting communities to services and development.

"The project mirrors the role of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, which has been instrumental in coordinating implementation, providing security oversight and, much like the bridge itself, linking communities to government services, opportunity and national development," he concluded.

Earlier in the month, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir issued an update on the construction of the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway.

In a statement on Saturday, January 10, Chirchir disclosed that 25 kilometers of the project are currently under construction.

The CS noted that the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is undertaking the first 5 kilometers at Rironi and 5 kilometers at Gilgil.

On the other hand, the Shandong Construction Company has commenced works on 10 kilometers at Kariandusi and 5 kilometers at Mau Summit.

"Today, I inspected the ongoing construction works along the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway. At Rironi, CRBC is currently undertaking the first 5 kilometers, while at Gilgil, works on the initial 5 kilometers are also underway. Meanwhile, Shandong Construction Company has commenced works on 10 kilometers at Kariandusi and 5 kilometers at Mau Summit, respectively," he stated.

Chirchir also said more work sites will be opened along the highway as the construction of the project continues.

"I expressed my satisfaction with the project's progress and commended the contractors for their commendable pace of work and swift mobilisation on site, noting the positive momentum in the delivery of this critical infrastructure project," the CS added.

The construction of the 170-kilometer project was launched by President William Ruto on Friday, November 28, 2025.

The project, which is being implemented through a Public-Private Partnership between CRBC and NSSF, will be constructed over two years at a cost of USD 863 million (Ksh170 billion), followed by a 28-year operation period.

The highway will feature interchanges, truck lay-bys, pedestrian bridges, enhanced lighting, barriers, drainage systems, and intelligent transport technology for improved road safety.