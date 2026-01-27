Editor's Review Oburu explained that ODM's collaboration with UDA was driven by a desire to maintain stability.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga on Tuesday, January 27, hosted the British High Commission's Chargé d'Affaires in Nairobi for discussions on party developments, bilateral relations, and the ongoing political cooperation between ODM and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

During the courtesy call at his office, Oginga briefed Dr. Ed Barnett on significant developments within ODM following the passing of the party's founding leader, the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga.

The discussions also covered the current state of relations between ODM and UDA, as well as progress on implementing the ten-point agenda that has guided the cooperation between the two parties.

Oginga emphasized that ODM's commitment to democratic processes and constitutional governance forms the cornerstone of the party's decision to work with the ruling coalition.

"With the UK, we share a deep belief in democratic processes. We do not want coups and other unconstitutional changes of government. That is what informed our decision to work with the government. We acted to avert chaos.”

The party leader explained that ODM's collaboration with UDA was driven by a desire to maintain stability and uphold constitutional order in Kenya, rather than pursue personal or political gains outside democratic frameworks.

Dr. Barnett, in turn, briefed Oginga on the Strategic Partnership between the United Kingdom and Kenya, which was signed last July. The comprehensive agreement covers multiple areas of cooperation, including growth, trade and investment, climate and nature conservation, science, technology and innovation, security and defense, as well as migration matters.

The British diplomat also conveyed his country's condolences to the Odinga family and the people of Kenya following the death of Raila Odinga, acknowledging the former prime minister's significant contribution to Kenyan politics and democratic governance over several decades.

File image of ODM's Oburu Oginga and British High Commission's Chargé d'Affaires Ed Barnett.



The meeting comes just days after Oginga led a major community gathering that brought together leaders from all six Nyanza counties on January 22.

That landmark forum saw participation from governors, Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies, grassroots leaders, the Luo Council of Elders, ODM Party leadership, and members of the wider Luo community.

During that consultative meeting, various sectors of society presented their concerns and aspirations.

Young people articulated strong demands for employment opportunities, access to government business, and comprehensive youth empowerment programs. They also called for compensation for victims of political demonstrations and insisted on meaningful inclusion in decision-making processes, including participation in major national discussions and appointment to senior government positions.

Women leaders at the forum demanded greater representation in leadership roles and support for those seeking elective and nominative positions.