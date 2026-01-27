Editor's Review Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang and his executive are under intense scrutiny over alleged systemic financial failures and serious legal lapses.

Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang and his executive are under intense scrutiny after appearing before the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee, where lawmakers raised alarm over systemic financial failures and serious legal lapses.

The session, held at Bunge Tower on Monday, January 27, 2026, focused on the management of key county entities, including Kapsabet Nandi Water and Sanitation Company, Kapsabet Municipality, and the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital (KCRH).

According to proceedings of the committee chaired by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang, the audit report for KCRH, which received a qualified opinion from the Auditor General, emerged as the central point of contention.

Senators expressed deep concern over breaches of the Data Protection Act and irregular financial practices, warning that the county could be courting long-term legal and fiscal disaster if urgent corrective measures are not taken.

Nominated Senator Raphael Chimera sharply criticized the county executive for what he termed reckless handling of sensitive patient data without legal safeguards, warning that the situation could expose the county to serious legal consequences.

"This executive is sitting on a legal time bomb by processing sensitive medical history and bank details without any regard for the Data Protection Act," he said.

Kisang faulted the county over the unexplained loss of Ksh8.9 million linked to irregular waivers, saying the failure to document and justify these waivers violated the Public Finance Management Act and undermined accountability. "Section 159 of the PFM Act exists to prevent the looting of public funds under the guise of charity," Kisang noted. "Your failure to provide minutes for these waivers suggests a complete breakdown of fiscal discipline," he stated.

Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu questioned the credibility of the hospital’s financial records, particularly the reporting of zero revenue from staff housing despite clear evidence that the facilities were occupied.

"It is mathematically impossible and logically absurd to report zero revenue when your own records show staff are occupying these houses," she remarked.

Governor Stephen Sang sought to defend his administration by blaming the shortcomings on staffing shortages and operational disruptions caused by the transition from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

He insisted that corrective measures were already underway.

"The transition from NHIF made it difficult to ascertain claims, and we are currently regularizing our housing records through a check-off system," he stated.

Despite these explanations, the committee remained unconvinced, pointing to the Auditor General’s conclusion that internal controls and risk management systems in Nandi County are virtually non-existent.

Elsewhere, the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, over what it has described as contempt of parliament.

The committee issued the summons after IG Kanja failed to arrest and produce Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit, who is being sought by the committee for contempt.

Speaking on Monday, January 26, CPAC chairperson Moses Kajwang’ accused Kanja of ignoring lawful directives from the Senate and directed that he appear before the committee within the next seven days.

"The Inspector General of Police should appear before this committee within the next seven days to explain why he is unwilling to implement the resolutions of Parliament.

"The police must understand that they do not operate under a different constitutional order. This committee will not tolerate contempt of Parliament by the IGP or his failure to facilitate the work of Parliament," he said.