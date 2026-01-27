Editor's Review The National Construction Authority (NCA) has issued a two-week ultimatum to contractors who have failed to renew their Annual Practicing Licences.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 27, the NCA warned that those in default risk being deleted from the official register.

"Pursuant to Section 25(1)(c) of the Act, the Board of the National Construction Authority (NCA) is empowered to delete the name of any registered contractor who fails to pay annual subscription fees for two (2) consecutive years," the notice read.

NCA then warned contractors who have gone two consecutive years without renewing their licences that they now face imminent removal from the official register if they fail to act.

"Accordingly, the Authority hereby notifies all contractors who have not renewed their Annual Practicing Licences for two (2) consecutive years, as at Ist January 2026, that their names stand to be deleted from the NCA Register of Contractors," the notice added.

NCA set a strict deadline by which all outstanding renewal fees must be cleared in order for contractors to retain their good standing.

"To remain in good standing, all contractors are required to settle outstanding annual renewal fees on or before 10th February 2026," the notice further read.

File image of NCA Executive Director Maurice Aketch

Beyond payment of fees, the regulator also noted that licence renewal is tied to continuous professional development, making CPD points a mandatory requirement.

It directed contractors to use its digital platform for all renewal processes.

"The renewal of an Annual Practicing Licence requires the mandatory accrual of ten (10) Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points through attendance of NCA or NCA-accredited CPD seminars, in line with Regulation 14 of the NCA Regulations (2014).

"All renewals shall be processed through the NCA online portal via https://portal.nca.go.ke," the notice concluded.

This comes a week after 18 people were arrested in Mombasa County following an intensified crackdown on unauthorized construction that violates established regulations.

According to reports, county enforcement officers apprehended contractors and builders for failing to comply with construction standards and building codes.

Among the enforcement actions taken, officials demolished a construction gate illegally erected on a public road just meters from the ocean.

Mohamed Hussein, the County Executive Committee Member for Lands and Urban Planning, revealed that several private developers have been consistently violating building regulations across the county.

The violations include unauthorized additions to existing structures, such as extra floors and rooftop swimming pools.

According to Hussein, the unapproved modifications have resulted in structural weaknesses, with some buildings developing cracks and others collapsing entirely.