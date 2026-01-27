Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting eight counties, including Nairobi and Kisumu, on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting eight counties on Wednesday, January 28.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 27, the company said the outages are necessary to facilitate maintenance of power lines.

In Nairobi County, parts of State House Road and Dennis Pritt Road will be without power from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas affected include State House Road, sections of Dennis Pritt Road, Kitale Lane, Likoni Lane, St Georges School, Royal Media, Shell and Total petrol stations along Dennis Pritt Road, parts of Cotton Avenue and Rose Avenue, as well as surrounding areas.

In Uasin Gishu County, power will be interrupted between 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. in Kuinet Center, Merewet, Kaprobu, Kipsangui and Kaptaiit.

Residents of Kisumu County will also be affected, with an outage scheduled from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Kisian and its environs, including Obambo Market, Obambo Secondary School, Obambo Dispensary, Kabiti Market, Osiri, Galore Hotel, Paga Beach and Ogal Beach.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kisii County, Kenya Power said electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Nyamagwa and Riobara.

Areas listed include Igare, Nyamagwa Boys School and Mission Hospital, Boitangare, Riobara Market and Nyakodige Primary School.

Parts of Nyeri County will experience outages in two separate zones.

Kanyagia, Endarasha and Embaringo areas will be without power from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting locations such as Endarasha Market, Endarasha Secondary School, Embaringo Market and surrounding villages.

During the same hours, electricity supply will also be interrupted in Mwichuiri and Kimbo, including Soweto, Kambi, Kariokor, Gatune and Njogu-Ini.

In Embu County, an outage is scheduled from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. in areas around Ishiara, including Ishiara Hospital, Ishiara Market, Karerema Market, Kianjeru Secondary School, Wonderland Hotel, St Monica and nearby neighborhoods.

Parts of Kirinyaga County will be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., with Kenya Power listing Kagumo Town, Mutira Village and Riakiania Village among the areas to experience power interruptions.

Meanwhile, in Kitui County, electricity supply will be interrupted between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in Mwitika, Kikuu and Kyamatu, affecting several markets including Kyululu, Mwitika, Kikuu and Kyamatu, as well as surrounding areas.