Editor's Review Winnie Odinga has dismissed claims of a rift within the Odinga family, pushing back against claims that political disagreements inside the ODM Party have spilled into personal conflict.

EALA MP Winnie Odinga has dismissed claims of a rift within the Odinga family, pushing back against claims that political disagreements inside the ODM Party have spilled into personal conflict.

In an interview on Tuesday, January 27, Winnie explained that no such conflict exists and that political matters are deliberately kept out of family discussions.

"There is no family feud. If there was a family feud, I doubt he would tell me that in public. He is a funny guy, we discuss household matters at home, but party matters are not to be discussed at home," she said.

Winnie noted that ODM leader Oburu Odinga fully supports her right to hold independent views and insisted that their relationship remains strong and unaffected by political debates.

"I believe Oburu would be the first person to defend my right to have different opinions. I love Dr Oburu, he is my only dad, I don’t know why this has become national news, our family is tight, we have no problems at all," she added.

Turning to ODM’s leadership, Winnie praised Oburu's role as acting party leader, describing him as a stabilizing force during a difficult transition period for the party.

"I think Dr Oburu Oginga is a wonderful acting party leader in this transition period and he is steadying the ship. This is not a very easy ship to steady, but he is weathering the storm and he has said many times that he is acting transitionally and will make space for other young people," she further said.

File image of Winnie Odinga

Winnie went on to defend Oburu's long political career, arguing that his legacy should not be undermined by internal political struggles.

"My uncle has lived a life of determination, strength and loyalty. Winnie Odinga would be the last person that at his age of 82, would allow his legacy to be besmirched by a political tug of war. We are very happy with him being in the position that he is; he is certainly the best person in that position," she continued.

Winnie further criticized lack of transparency within ODM’s operations, while reaffirming her affection for her uncle and her commitment to the party’s constitution.

"ODM has not fulfilled its mandate in an open manner. I love my uncle and my uncle loves me. The issue is people misrepresenting themselves and moving in manner that is not respectful to the creeds of the party. They are not being respectful to the constitution of ODM," she added.

This comes days after Winnie criticised some ODM leaders for allegedly attempting to push party members out.

Speaking at a rally at Kamkunji Grounds in Kibera on Sunday, January 18, she described the move as contrary to the party’s democratic principles.

Winnie warned that nobody should be removed from ODM and that actions undermining inclusivity went against the party’s core values.

"Nobody will be removed from ODM. There is no day when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga told anyone to go away from the party. They say that we are questioning too many things in the party, and when we do so, they say we should leave the party. If we leave, who will they remain with?" she posed.

Winnie pointed out the importance of dialogue and unity, urging ODM to convene a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to allow members to collectively discuss and decide the party’s direction.

She noted that divergent views are a normal part of a democratic party and that the grassroots should not be sidelined.

"We want to go to the NDC, and there, things will be hot," she declared.