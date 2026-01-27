Editor's Review Winnie Odinga has called out businessman Oketch Salah over claims he made regarding the death of her father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

EALA MP Winnie Odinga has called out businessman Oketch Salah over claims he made regarding the death of her father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an interview on Tuesday, January 27, Winnie condemned Salah's claim that he was present at the time of her father’s death, describing it as a lie that raises serious concerns about his intentions.

"I have met Oketch Salah but I’d like to believe nobody really knows him. A flat-out lie that you were there at the time of my father’s death and you were not and talking about things that did not occur is quite dangerous and makes me question his intentions," she said.

Winnie went on to suggest that Salah’s statements were so troubling that they warranted either medical or criminal scrutiny.

"He should be rushed to either Mathare or DCI with immediate effect," she added.

Winnie's remarks come days after Salah broken his silence to address accusations and speculation surrounding his relationship with Raila.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 20, Salah began by addressing claims questioning whether he was genuinely present during the former Prime Minister's illness.

He clarified that he was with him from the onset of his sickness until his final moments, and that this was not said for sympathy or political gain but simply to state the truth.

"I am the one being accused, so I will respond directly and calmly. I was with Baba Raila Odinga from the time he first fell ill until his final moments on earth. That is a fact. I do not say this for sympathy, relevance or political mileage; I say it because it is the truth," he said.

File image of Oketch Salah and Raila Odinga

Salah went on to share the emotional toll of witnessing Raila's suffering firsthand, including moments when only minimal support was present.

"I was with Baba throughout his pain. I know what it felt like. There were moments I genuinely thought I was losing him. Moments when it was only me and one security guard present, holding Baba, trying to steady him, trying to help him through the pain. This is not a story. This is lived experience," he added.

Salah further revealed that he and Raila held extensive private conversations during that time, while stressing that his refusal to share details should be understood as respect.

"During that period, Baba and I had extensive conversations; personal, political and strategic, many of which he chose to have with me privately. Out of respect for him and his family, I will not disclose those discussions. Silence should never be mistaken for fear or falsehood," he continued.

Salah also addressed allegations that he disrespected Raila's family, denying any attempt to replace them or undermine Mama Ida Odinga and their children.

"I have never claimed to replace Baba’s family nor have I ever disrespected Mama Ida or his children. Any suggestion that I insulted, sidelined or spoke ill of them is false and malicious. I reject it completely," he further said.

Salah added that he has no fear of public scrutiny and is open to being questioned on any credible platform, asserting that the truth stands up to examination.

Salah affirmed his confidence in his actions and his role, insisting that online outrage and political theatrics cannot alter what he knows to be true.

"I know where I stood. I know what I did. And I know what Baba entrusted me with. Those facts do not change because of online mobs or political theatrics. I stand firmly by this truth and will not be dragged into manufactured outrage or distractions," he concluded.