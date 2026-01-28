Editor's Review Winnie Odinga has welcomed the nomination of her mother, Mama Ida Odinga, as the Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

EALA Member of Parliament Winnie Odinga has weighed in on the nomination of her mother, Mama Ida Odinga, as the Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Speaking on Tuesday, January 27, Winnie said she is proud of her mother, noting that she deserves the nomination.

The EALA lawmaker also said the entire Odinga family is proud of Mama Ida’s nomination to UNEP.

“I am extremely proud of her; the whole family is proud of her, and she deserves it. She has stood on her own for the past 40 years. Before this, the last thing any government or president did to her was retire her as a teacher 40 years ago.

“She stood firm, loyal, strong and has fought for the rights of women in this country and different aspects of society. She is a member of a society that people look up to. I believe she deserves it and has earned it,” she said.

Winnie went on to express confidence that Mama Ida will deliver well as the Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP.

“She is qualified, educated, she has had experience in governance and managing at very high levels of society. I believe she has earned a position of respect within society. I believe she is going to do the right thing and I believe she deserves it,” added the EALA MP.

On Friday, January 23, President William Ruto nominated Mama Ida as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP.

In a communique, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said Mama Ida’s nomination has been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

"In full fulfilment of the constitutional requirements on State appointments to the Foreign Service, his excellency the President has transmitted the nomination of Ida Betty Odinga to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament," read the statement in part.

Koskei said Mama Ida’s appointment is expected to boost Kenya’s influence on environmental matters and reinforce its leadership role in global environmental governance.

"Her appointment to this role, subject to the requisite parliamentary approval, is expected to amplify Kenya's voice on environmental issues and further reinforce the country's longstanding leadership in environmental diplomacy, as well as its pivotal role as host of the UN's principal environmental authority," he stated.

Mama Ida on Sunday January 25 welcomed her nomination as the Kenyan Ambassador to UNEP.

Speaking during a church service at PEFA Church along Thika Road, Mama Ida said it was an honour to be nominated to the position.

She also thanked Kenyans who congratulated her following her nomination as Kenya’s new Ambassador to UNEP.

“Thank you so much to those who have congratulated me on this new appointment. For me, it is an honour, and I’m happy about it,” said Mama Ida.

If approved by the National Assembly, Mama Ida will replace Ababu Namwamba, who has been reassigned as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda.