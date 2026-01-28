Editor's Review Oketch Salah has broken his silence after Winnie Odinga called him out over remarks he made regarding the late Raila Odinga’s final moments.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 28, Salah said he watched Winnie’s interview on Citizen TV and initially chose not to respond out of respect.

However, he said some of the remarks raised by Winnie require clarification, and he will respond in an interview.

Salah emphasized that he stands by what he disclosed about the late Raila Odinga’s final moments.

“I watched last night’s interview on Citizen TV with Ivonne Okwara, where Winnie spoke about me. Because of the respect I have for Her Excellency the Ambassador, Mama Ida Odinga from Migori, I chose to remain quiet. That was a deliberate decision.

“However, some things need clarity. I stand by everything I said about my last moments with Baba. Those moments were real, painful, and lived. I will respond in an interview soon,” said Salah.

On Tuesday, January 27 night, Winnie condemned Salah's claim that he was present at the time of her father’s death, describing it as a lie that raises serious concerns about his intentions.

"I have met Oketch Salah, but I’d like to believe nobody really knows him. A flat-out lie that you were there at the time of my father’s death and you were not, and talking about things that did not occur is quite dangerous and makes me question his intentions," she said

The EALA MP went on to suggest that Salah’s statements were so troubling that they warranted either medical or criminal scrutiny.

"He should be rushed to either Mathare or DCI with immediate effect," she added.

This comes days after Salah said he was with Raila from the onset of his sickness until his final moments.

In a statement, Salah said his revelation was not for sympathy or political gain but simply to state the truth.

"I am the one being accused, so I will respond directly and calmly. I was with Baba Raila Odinga from the time he first fell ill until his final moments on earth. That is a fact. I do not say this for sympathy, relevance, or political mileage; I say it because it is the truth," he said.

Salah further revealed that he and Raila held extensive private conversations during that time, while stressing that his refusal to share details should be understood as respect.

"During that period, Baba and I had extensive conversations; personal, political, and strategic, many of which he chose to have with me privately. Out of respect for him and his family, I will not disclose those discussions. Silence should never be mistaken for fear or falsehood," he continued.