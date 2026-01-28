Editor's Review Three people have been killed and several others injured after being involved in a gruesome accident along Argwings Kodhek Road in Nairobi.

The accident happened on Tuesday, January 27, at around 11 PM near the Argwings Kodhek and Oledume Road junction.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred after the bus rammed into a stationary lorry from behind.

The bus, which belongs to Kenya Bus Service (KBS), was heading to Kawangware when the accident happened.

Two passengers died on the spot, while a third person succumbed while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Several other passengers were injured during the crash and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The accident comes just days after a National Police Service (NPS) recruit was killed and 24 others were injured after being involved in an accident along the Marua–Chaka road in Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

In a police report seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, the accident occurred at around 2:45 AM near the Rubis petrol station and approximately one kilometre west of Kiganjo Police Station.

The accident involved a Toyota Fielder vehicle, which rammed into the recruits from the Kiganjo Police Training College who were on a morning run exercise.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle failed to obey traffic signals issued by officers on duty before he hit the recruits.

“It happened that the motor vehicle was being driven from the Chaka direction heading towards Marua general direction, and upon reaching the location of the accident, the driver failed to comply with the traffic signs and signal given by police officers on duty.

“The driver did not stop as he was required to. In the process, he hit squad 50b of recruit constables who were running on the left side of the road from Chaka direction heading towards NPS main campus, Kiganjo,” read the police report in part.

The NPS recruit sustained serious injuries during the accident and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mathari Mission Hospital.

The other 24 recruits sustained minor injuries and were also taken to the Mathari Mission Hospital for medical attention.