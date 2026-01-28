Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to be behind a series of cyber-related crimes in Kenya.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 28, the DCI released a photograph of the individual and is appealing to members of the public to assist with information that could lead to his arrest.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking the public's help in providing information that could assist in the arrest of the individual whose photograph appears below. The individual is suspected of having committed various cyber crimes within the Republic of Kenya," the notice read.

The DCI indicated that it is prepared to offer a reward as an incentive to members of the public who provide reliable intelligence that directly results in the suspect’s apprehension.

"A significant reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect's arrest," the notice added.

The DCI also outlined the official channels through which information can be shared, assuring the public that all tips will be treated with strict confidentiality.

"Information on his whereabouts can be reported confidentially to the anonymous #FichuaKwaDCl hotline at 0800722203 (Toll-free), WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 or the police hotlines 999,911 and 112, or to any police station in the republic," the notice further read.





This comes two weeks after the DCI launched a manhunt for a man suspected to be at the centre of a major car import fraud scheme that allegedly targeted foreign nationals.

In a statement on Friday, January 9, the DCI said the suspect, identified as Timothy Njeru Wanjuki, is accused of using a motor vehicle import business to defraud clients through false promises, incomplete transactions, and outright failure to deliver vehicles.

"The DCI is actively pursuing Timothy Njeru Wanjuki, the director and sole shareholder of East Africa Motors Limited, in connection with multiple fraud cases involving obtaining money by false pretences," the statement read.

Investigators state that the suspect specifically targeted foreign nationals, including UN staff based in Nairobi, by offering to import vehicles that were never delivered or only partially delivered at great cost to the victims.

"The suspect allegedly targeted foreign nationals, including United Nations personnel based in Nairobi, by promising to import motor vehicles, promises that were either never fulfilled or only partially honoured after victims incurred significant additional costs," the statement added.

According to the DCI, financial records show that victims transferred large sums of money directly into accounts controlled by the suspect.

The agency explained that even in cases where vehicles were eventually imported, payments to overseas suppliers were often incomplete.

Investigations have also uncovered that the company quietly shut down its physical offices and moved operations online before authorities intervened.

"Investigations further revealed that the company's physical offices had been closed, with operations shifted online. In response to DCI action, the East Africa Motors Limited website was taken down to prevent further engagements, and the company's registration has since been cancelled," the statement further read.

The DCI said the search for the suspect is ongoing and is being supported by other investigative units, while warning the public to avoid any dealings linked to him.

"Efforts to locate and arrest Timothy Njeru Wanjuki remain ongoing, with support from other investigative units. The DCI strongly cautions the public against conducting any business transactions with Timothy Njeru Wanjuki or any entities associated with him," the statement noted.

Members of the public who may have been affected by the suspect’s actions are being urged to come forward and report their cases without delay.

The DCI also appealed for information that could help track down and arrest the suspect, assuring informants of confidentiality.

"Anyone with a pending complaint, unresolved case, or relevant information related to this suspect is urged to report immediately to the DCI’s Serious Crime Unit.

"Members of the public with information that could assist in locating and apprehending the suspect are encouraged to share it confidentially via the Fichua Kwa DCI toll-free hotline: 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000," the statement concluded.