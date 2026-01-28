Editor's Review Ruto emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring that all citizens have access to justice.

The 15 newly appointed Court of Appeal Judges were officially sworn into office on Wednesday, January 28, during a ceremony held at State House in Nairobi.





In a statement accompanied by photos, President William Ruto confirmed the swearing-in of the judges, including Hedwig Ong'udi, Mathews Nderi Nduma, Linnet Ndolo, Chacha Mwita, Lucy Njuguna, Samson Okong'o, Rachel Ng'etich, and Kigen Katwa.

Also taking the oath of office were Stephen Radido Okiyo, Brown Kairaria, Issack Hassan, Paul Lilan, Sila Munyao, Johnson Okello, and Byram Ongaya.





"Congratulations!" President Ruto stated in his message to the new appointees.





The Head of State used the occasion to call on the Judiciary to expedite the resolution of cases and to be more responsive to the everyday challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.





"We challenge the Judiciary to be faster in the resolution of cases, and appreciate the lived realities of the people. Its decisions must appear not to impede the implementation of critical public policy priorities," President Ruto said.

He further emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring that all citizens have access to justice.





"Our commitment to deepening access to justice to all is demonstrable and beyond doubt."

The appointments were formalized through a gazette notice issued on Tuesday, January 27, in which President Ruto exercised his constitutional powers under Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution.

Among the notable appointees is Ahmed Issack Hassan, who currently serves as the Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), along with lawyer Katwa Kigen.

The new judges' selection followed the completion of a recruitment process by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which had forwarded their names to the President for formal appointment on Thursday, January 22.



