Matatu operators have declared a nationwide strike set to begin next Monday, January 3, citing ongoing attacks and the burning of their vehicles by boda boda operators.

The sector has accussed the government of failing to safeguard them despite the transport sector's significant contribution to national revenue through taxes and fuel levies.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 28, a representative of the matatu operators issued a stern warning that the industrial action would not only see them cease operations but also involve blocking major roads and highways throughout the country.

The operators have vowed that no vehicles will be allowed to pass until the government intervenes decisively to address the escalating violence against their members.

The frustration among matatu operators has intensified following several violent incidents where minibuses have been torched, with no arrests made or official action taken against the perpetrators.

"We are asking the government because we know the government is supposed to protect everybody. We ask that they protect us as the transport sector because the sector's taxpayers contribute to the nation's budget. So we ask for protection," the representative stated.

He clarified that their grievance is not with the government or with their tax obligations, but rather with those responsible for destroying their vehicles.

"We don't have an issue with the government. We do not have an issue with paying taxes. Our issue is with those torching our vehicles. If a vehicle is torched, we are going to have a big issue with whoever does it," he added.

The announcement comes amid a series of violent attacks on matatus across the country.

Most recently, on Friday, January 23, a Forward Travelers Sacco matatu was set on fire by an angry crowd along Juja Road in Nairobi after the driver reportedly struck a pedestrian and tried to flee.

Footage from the incident showed the green and yellow vehicle completely engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky as bystanders looked on.

A similar incident occurred on December 31, 2024, along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in Gitaru, where enraged boda boda riders set fire to a 14-seater NNK SACCO matatu following a fatal accident.

In that case, the matatu had allegedly hit a 22-year-old motorcycle operator who was delivering a carpet, killing him instantly. The angry riders blocked the busy highway and torched the vehicle, causing significant traffic disruption.

The matatu operators are now demanding immediate government intervention to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of their crews and vehicles.