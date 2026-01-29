Editor's Review Former Chief Justice David Maraga has disclosed that he has raised Ksh7,745,788 so far for his 2027 presidential campaign.

In a statement on Thursday, January 29, Maraga thanked 1,834 supporters who have contributed to his campaign kitty.

The former CJ noted that he received Ksh6 million from Kenyans living in the diaspora, which gave him a huge boost.

“I am deeply grateful to the 1,834 of you who have made a financial contribution to our campaign, with a total of KES 7,745,788.04 so far.

“I am particularly thankful to the Kenyans in the Diaspora who have made a significant contribution of more than 6 million shillings, which has boosted our efforts immensely,” Maraga stated.

Screengrab image of David Maraga's digital platform.

The 2027 presidential hopeful said the funds will be used to roll out the Ukatiba Caravan, a nationwide civic education initiative aimed at increasing voter registration, particularly among young people.

“In the spirit of transparent and accountable campaign fundraising, we are embarking with these funds on the #UkatibaCaravan, a country-wide civic education campaign geared towards increasing voter registration among our young people as we aim to meet our target of #GenZ15MillionStrong,” Maraga added.

In July 2025, the former Chief Justice said he would rely on contributions from Kenyans to fund his 2027 presidential campaign.

Speaking during an interview, Maraga said he is confident that Kenyans will contribute to his campaign.

“We will require a substantial amount of money. We are going to appeal to Kenyans to contribute to our campaign, and it is going to succeed. Kenyans will themselves fund this election,” said Maraga.

The former CJ revealed that he plans to contribute between Ksh1 million and Ksh2 million into his campaign kitty.

“I will put in very little money, Ksh1 million or Ksh2 million, I don't have much money," he said.

According to Maraga, Kenyans will contribute as low as Ksh50, and the funds will help in his 2027 campaigns.