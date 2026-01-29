Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects for operating a health facility illegally in Kawangware.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), alongside officers from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), have launched a crackdown on medical facilities operating illegally in Nairobi and its surroundings.

In an update on Wednesday, January 28, DCI said two suspects have been arrested for running a health facility illegally in Kawangware's Congo area.

According to the DCI, Olima Bramwel Douglas, the owner of Dowamed Medicare Centre and his accomplice, Francisca Otieno Omondi, were operating without a valid license.

“The two, Olima Bramwel Douglas, the owner of Dowamed Medicare Centre, and his accomplice, Francisca Otieno Omondi, were arrested in the Congo area for their dubious dealings: operating a medical facility without a valid license and practising in an unlicensed medical facility, respectively,” DCI stated.

The two suspects are in custody and are undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.

File image of DCI headquarters.

The suspects are set to be charged with operating an unlicensed health institution, an offence punishable under Section 15(1) and Section 22(5) of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act, CAP 253, Laws of Kenya.

Meanwhile, DCI said it is working closely with the KMPDC to dismantle illegal medical facilities nationwide.

“In collaboration with the KMPDC, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) remains committed to dismantling unlicensed health facilities and protecting the public from quack medical practitioners through sustained nationwide crackdowns,” DCI added.

This comes days after Amos Isoka passed away after developing complications following a botched tooth extraction by an unlicensed dentist in Kawangware.

Isoka died on Wednesday, January 15, while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

He spent over two weeks in critical condition due to extensive swelling that affected his neck, tongue, and chest, ultimately leading to fatal breathing complications.

Isoka had been admitted for a week and had already undergone two surgeries as doctors attempted to manage the life-threatening complications.

According to his wife, Vivian Nekesa, doctors had informed the family that Isoka required another major chest operation, which had been scheduled for early Thursday, but his condition worsened before the surgery could be performed.

"I was told Amos needed a chest operation. The doctor later informed me that his heartbeat worsened during the night and eventually stopped. They tried to assist him to breathe, but it did not work, and Amos passed away at around 3 am," she said.