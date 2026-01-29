Editor's Review The plea-taking session was postponed due to the unavailability of a High Court judge.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has approved murder charges against two police officers linked to the fatal shooting of Shukri Ibrahim Adan in Nairobi's Mukuru area.

In a statement shared on Thursday, January 29, Mukuru Community Justice Centre announced that the charges against Godwin Mjomba and Patrick Mutunga have been authorized by the ODPP.

"Today we stood at Milimani Law Courts in solidarity with the family of Shukri Ibrahim Adan. The ODPP has approved murder charges against Godwin Mjomba and Patrick Mutunga," the organization stated.

However, the plea-taking session was postponed due to the unavailability of a High Court judge. The proceedings will now take place on Friday, January 30, through a virtual court session.

"Plea taking was postponed due to the absence of the High Court judge and will now take place tomorrow via a virtual court session," Mukuru Community Justice Centre added.

The group emphasized their commitment to ensuring justice is served in the case, stating, "Justice for Shukri must not be delayed; we remain vigilant."

File image of Mukuru Community at Milimani Law Courts.

The two officers, Sergeant Godwin Mjomba and Administration Police Constable Patrick Mutunga Titus, have been in custody following their arrest in connection with Shukri's death on January 11 in the Villa Police Station jurisdiction.

A Milimani Law Courts judge earlier granted investigators 14 days to complete their probe, noting that the officers' positions in the police service presented risks of witness interference and obstruction of the investigation.

The court heard that the shooting has generated significant public interest, sparking protests and demonstrations that have raised concerns about the case and even the officers' safety while in custody.

According to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, preliminary findings indicate that Shukri was shot in the head while lying on the ground after he and two others were ordered to surrender by the officers. The incident occurred following a road accident involving a private vehicle and a matatu.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Shukri sustained a single gunshot wound to the head, with the bullet entering through his ear and exiting at the back of his skull.

The examination attributed his death to a head injury caused by the penetrating gunshot wound.

The officers have been held at the Capitol Hill Police Station as investigations continue into the shooting that has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights groups and members of the public.