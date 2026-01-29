Editor's Review NTSA confirmed that the Sacco had presented the driver involved in the incident.

A matatu Sacco has handed over a driver to the authorities following public outcry over a viral video showing reckless driving on Kenyan roads.

In a statement on Thursday, January 29, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) confirmed that the Sacco had presented the driver involved in the incident, who is currently being held at their offices.

"Update: The sacco presented the driver. He is currently at our center," NTSA stated.

The authority also revealed that it is investigating several other complaints submitted by members of the public regarding dangerous driving behavior on Kenyan roads.

"We are working on several other reports that the public shared with us. We will provide updates on the actions taken in due course," NTSA added.

The agency reiterated its call for Kenyans to report instances of reckless driving by providing comprehensive information to aid investigations.

"Report any instances of reckless driving on our roads by providing details such as the vehicle's registration number, the location of the incident, as well as the date and time," NTSA emphasized.

The incident that triggered the response involved a complaint from a social media user who shared a photo of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

The user sarcastically remarked, "Dealing with such drivers driving on the wrong side does not need a delegation to Japan.”

This is not the first time NTSA has taken action against matatu crew members following public complaints about misconduct and dangerous driving.

In a previous incident on January 15, the authority suspended the driving license of a matatu driver after his conductor was filmed pushing a young girl along a roadside in Riruta, Nairobi County. The girl nearly fell into a drainage channel following the assault.

NTSA reported that the driver involved in that incident was retested and failed, leading to the suspension of his license. Both the driver and conductor were subsequently dismissed by their Sacco.

The authority has consistently urged Kenyans to report reckless driving incidents by providing crucial details including vehicle registration numbers, specific locations, dates, and times to enable swift action against offenders.