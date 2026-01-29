Editor's Review The Technical University of Kenya (TUK) has announced a special professional training opportunity in China for qualified final-year students and recent graduates.

The Technical University of Kenya (TUK) has announced a special professional training opportunity in China for qualified final-year students and recent graduates.

In a notice on Thursday, January 29, TUK said the programme is aimed at supporting agricultural modernisation while strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Kenya and China.

"In response to the growing economic and trade cooperation between China and Kenya, and in support of agricultural modernization in Kenya, Kaishan Terra Green Ammonia Company in collaboration with the Technical University of Kenya hereby invites applications from qualified recent graduates and final year students for a Special Professional Training Programme in China," the notice read.

TUK explained that the training is linked to a major green energy investment currently underway at Olkaria in Naivasha.

"Kaishan Terra Green Ammonia Company, established by Kaishan Group Co., Ltd. is currently constructing Kenya's first Green Fertilizer Plant at Olkaria, Naivasha with an annual output of approximately 480,000 tonnes. The construction was officially launched by His Excellency President William Ruto on 3rd November 2025," the notice added.

According to the notice, selected applicants will undergo language and technical training in China over a period of about one year, spread across two intakes.

"Selected candidates will undertake approximately one (1) year of Mandarin language studies and technical professional training, at selected universities in China. The training will involve 2 batches of trainees (Batch 1: April 2026 - March 2027 and Batch 2: July 2026 - May 2027)," the notice continued.

File image of the Technical University of Kenya

TUK noted that successful trainees are expected to transition directly into employment once the plant becomes operational.

"Upon successful completion of the training, candidates will form part of the workforce for the Green Fertilizer Plant, which is expected to commence operations in mid-2027," the notice further read.

TUK outlined eligibility requirements, stating that applicants must be Kenyan citizens, recent graduates of the Technical University of Kenya for Batch 1, or final-year students and those expecting to graduate in 2026 for Batch 2.

Eligible applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Industrial Chemistry.

Applicants are required to submit an application letter, passport-size photograph, curriculum vitae, academic certificates, transcripts or provisional results, and a copy of their national ID.

Applications should be addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Technical University of Kenya, P. O. Box 52428-00200, Nairobi, and submitted online via the provided application portal.

The deadline for applications is Friday, February 6,

TUK noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and that those shortlisted will be required to submit a copy of the biodata page of their passport and a Certificate of Good Conduct or proof of application.

Elsewhere, this comes months after former Gatundu MP Moses Kuria called for the renaming of TUK in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Friday, October 17, Kuria said Raila’s contribution to technical education in Kenya inspired the proposal.

Kuria noted that the institution, previously known as The Kenya Polytechnic, has deep historical ties to the University of Nairobi, where Raila once taught.

"The Technical University of Kenya (TUK) previously The Kenya Polytecnic was once the Engineering wing of the Unoversity of Nairobi. Engineer Raila Odinga was not just a lecturer at UON School of Engineering. He was also an ardent believer in technical education since his days at Madelberg College in Germany," he said.

Kuria went on to reveal that he had formally written to the Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, proposing the renaming.

"I have today written to Education CS Julius Ogamba requesting to rename Technical University of Kenya into Raila Odinga Technical University. If I was CS I would do it straight away," he added.