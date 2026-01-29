Editor's Review The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness has dismissed claims that Prophet David Owuor underwent knee replacement surgery.

The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness has dismissed claims that Prophet David Owuor underwent knee replacement surgery.

The response, issued on Thursday, January 29, follows remarks attributed to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale that the ministry says were inaccurate and misleading.

"The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness strongly refutes recent public remarks attributed to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale regarding Prophet Dr. David Owuor. The statements suggesting that the prophet of the Lord underwent medical procedures as alleged are false, unverified, and misleading," the statement read.

The ministry also explained Prophet Owuor’s whereabouts during the period in question, clarifying that he was outside the country on official religious duties.

"At the time being referenced, Prophet Dr. Owuor was on an official international mission in Europe, holding Revival Meetings and faithfully carrying out ministry work focused on the message of repentance, holiness, and preparation for the coming of the Messiah. He has since arrived back and continues with scheduled ministry activities," the statement added.

Concern was also raised over how the information was shared, with the ministry calling for greater responsibility when discussing religious leaders and faith matters.

"The Ministry is deeply concerned by the circulation of inaccurate claims presented as fact without verification. We urge public leaders and media personalities to exercise responsibility and accuracy when speaking on matters concerning faith, religious missions, and individuals in spiritual leadership," the statement continued.

The statement further highlighted the spiritual focus of the ministry’s activities and how such matters should be understood within a faith context.

"Our ministry gatherings are centered on prayer, repentance, and faith in Jesus Christ. Attendees often share personal testimonies of spiritual restoration and healings through The Blood of Jesus Christ.

"These are matters of faith and religious belief and should be treated with the respect afforded to all faith-based expressions," the statement concluded.

Earlier in the month, Owuor called on the government to conduct an investigation into alleged faith healings linked to his ministry.

In a statement on Sunday, January 5, he said his ministry has medical documentation covering numerous cases of individuals who claim to have been healed during his crusades.

Owuor urged the government, through the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), to subject these claims to thorough medical scrutiny.

"Given that we have extensive medical documentation spanning numerous cases, we're calling on the Government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Health and the KMPDC, to conduct a thorough, formal investigation of these documented healings. We're not asking for blind acceptance. We're asking for an examination," he said.

Owuor added that once the proposed investigation is concluded, its findings should be made public to allow Kenyans to make informed judgments.

"Once the said investigation is complete, we believe the findings should be made public. Kenyans deserve to know what's actually happening whether these healings hold up under scrutiny or not," he added.